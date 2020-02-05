Check out the new Galaxy S20 ringtone, 'Over the Horizon' inspired by nature
"Over the Horizon" has been the default ringtone of Samsung Galaxy cellphones since 2011, when it came on the fresh, new... Samsung Galaxy S II. Since then, the melody has been updated on a yearly basis in order to keep it fresh and to reflect the changes in the ever-evolving Galaxy series.
Samsung is building on the ocean-inspired theme of last year's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 edition of the tune with a whole nature gamut, and says the ringtone rearrangement's goal in these hectic times is to calm and relax you, regardless of your age and music taste.
The tones are a blissful combination of constantly changing instruments, with the artificial tones kept to a minimum, and nature sounds thrown into the mix, says Samsung in its promo:
In order to capture the harmonious working of the natural world in all its glory, Samsung placed monochords in various natural locations in order to harness the power of nature for music.
Powered by the natural force of running water, the monochords operate thanks to a rotor- and pulley-based mechanism. As the mechanism rotates, it triggers the monochords to pluck their respective strings in the correct order. The resulting musical refrain has the unique characteristic of having been played solely by the force of nature.
On top of the monochord melody, Samsung also emphasized sounds like running water and chirping birds and kept the use of electronic elements to a minimum in order to help maximize the listener’s connection with the relaxing sounds of nature.
This edition of "Over the Horizon" is expected to appear on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, which will be revealed during the scheduled February 11 Unpacked event, and we will be there to relay all the sights and sounds of the new S20 series for you. Do you like what you are hearing so far?
