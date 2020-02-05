Check out the new Galaxy S20 ringtone, 'Over the Horizon' inspired by nature









Thе update happens in time for the release of the new Samsung Galaxy flagships and since we are a mere week away from the unveiling of the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has released their 2020 iteration of "Over the Horizon."





Samsung is building on the ocean-inspired theme of last year's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 edition of the tune with a whole nature gamut, and says the ringtone rearrangement's goal in these hectic times is to calm and relax you, regardless of your age and music taste.





The tones are a blissful combination of constantly changing instruments, with the artificial tones kept to a minimum, and nature sounds thrown into the mix, says Samsung in its promo:







This edition of "Over the Horizon" is expected to appear on the upcoming This edition of "Over the Horizon" is expected to appear on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra , which will be revealed during the scheduled February 11 Unpacked event, and we will be there to relay all the sights and sounds of the new S20 series for you. Do you like what you are hearing so far?