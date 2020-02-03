The Android 10 update gets a retro Galaxy and Note release
That happened with the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1, albeit still as an experimental phase, akin to what developers were doing with the immortal HTC HD2 for years on end. The Note 3's Android 10 edition even has its Radio Interface Layer updated, so you can use it as a phone, too.
While the S II enjoys no such luck on its Android 10 build, sitting pretty mainly as a proof of concept, you can finally brag about your 8-year-old phone getting the latest when your iPhone-laden friends boast with their five years of continuous iOS updates. Bazinga!
