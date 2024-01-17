Fancy a dip? Why not take your (future) iPhone with you underwater and shoot some fish?
The iPhone will work underwater, at a point in time. On a side note: I know what Beatles song Apple should use for the marketing campaign of an iPhone that’s diving like a submarine (another side note: they should really get a yellow iPhone for this one).
Joking aside, Apple has been granted a new patent for something dubbed “Underwater User Interface” for an iPhone, meaning that the Cupertino engineers are not only busy with making the hardware waterproof, but that also the iPhone could pack a brand new user interface for the wet moments.
The screen of the device in the patent presents the potential user with several large menu buttons to choose from, like “Camera” or “Messages”. This has nothing in common with the iPhone’s usual home screen – when you’re underwater, the logic has it, you couldn’t care less about smooth animations, clever designs and aesthetics. Workable, useful user experience is the name of the game – you want to dive with your iPhone, and get the job done – be it taking fish photos or messaging from the seabed – and then, resurface and take a breath.
"As electronic devices are manufactured to be water-resistant or waterproof, some users are using their electronic devices while engaging in water-based activities or other activities that cause their electronic devices to come in contact with water or other liquids. Users will, in some circumstances, operate their electronic devices while the electronic devices are wet”, says Apple (via AppleInsider).
The drawings attached to the patent show a mobile device that’s nothing like an iPhone (are those the iPhone 16’s leaked renders?), but it’s clearly underwater, as there are some fish drawn in the background.
