Google and Apple are getting another investigation for anti-competitive practices, this time from the UK
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will scrutinize Apple and Google
The UK watchdog CMA has now set its investigative eyes on Apple and Google’s duopoly in relation to mobile systems. The group will analyze the effect and control that Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems currently exercise.
Earlier this year, the same organization has started an investigation on Apple’s App Store rules, and whether they were unfairly favorable to Apple’s own apps, instead of giving equal treatment.
The report also mentions smartwatches, smart speakers, and smart home tech.
The CMA states it has launched this investigation based on worries about whether such practices can stifle competition from other businesses, and whether or not this lack of competition can reduce innovation or cause customers to pay more for apps, products, and services.
Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the organization, stated that ongoing CMA research has uncovered some “worrying trends” that could harm customers if they continue to go unchecked. The results from the investigation will determine what future plans have to be made to combat the issue if such an issue is confirmed.