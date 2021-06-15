$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Apple Apps Google

Google and Apple are getting another investigation for anti-competitive practices, this time from the UK

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 15, 2021, 6:46 AM
Google and Apple are getting another anti-competitive practices investigation, this time from the UK
Recently, European countries have been investigating and highlighting risk areas in terms of anti-competitive behaviors in big tech giants’ practices. Following the European Commission’s initial report on anti-competitive practices earlier this month, the UK is now launching a similar investigation on Apple and Google, 9to5Mac reports.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will scrutinize Apple and Google


The UK watchdog CMA has now set its investigative eyes on Apple and Google’s duopoly in relation to mobile systems. The group will analyze the effect and control that Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems currently exercise.

Earlier this year, the same organization has started an investigation on Apple’s App Store rules, and whether they were unfairly favorable to Apple’s own apps, instead of giving equal treatment.

The group underlines that due to these anti-competitive practices and the duopoly of Apple and Google on mobile platforms, customers may be losing out. The App Store and the Google Play Store are described as gateways to a wide variety of products and services, including music, TV and video streaming, shopping, banking, and fitness services.

The report also mentions smartwatches, smart speakers, and smart home tech.

The CMA states it has launched this investigation based on worries about whether such practices can stifle competition from other businesses, and whether or not this lack of competition can reduce innovation or cause customers to pay more for apps, products, and services.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the organization, stated that ongoing CMA research has uncovered some “worrying trends” that could harm customers if they continue to go unchecked. The results from the investigation will determine what future plans have to be made to combat the issue if such an issue is confirmed.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official; Great specs at a great price
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official; Great specs at a great price
Big 'Discover Samsung' sale preempts Amazon Prime Day, check out all the Galaxy phone deals!
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Big 'Discover Samsung' sale preempts Amazon Prime Day, check out all the Galaxy phone deals!
The global version of the Realme GT is official, with new colors and a price tag of €449; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The global version of the Realme GT is official, with new colors and a price tag of €449; Take a look
Apple's Leather Wallet is on sale at Amazon for $49.55
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple's Leather Wallet is on sale at Amazon for $49.55
Samsung to fix major Android Auto issue on Galaxy S21 series
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Samsung to fix major Android Auto issue on Galaxy S21 series
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2021
by Radoslav Minkov,  13
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless