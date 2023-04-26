Get a free Samsung Galaxy A13 or Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) from Cricket (port-in required)

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
@cosminvasile
Cricket Wireless is trying to attract more customers and convince them to sign long-term contracts. The carrier is currently running a promotion aimed at those who are willing to bring their own number and activate a new plan.

The deal involves giving away a couple of cheap Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A13 and Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). The problem is you’ll have to activate a $60/month plan, which is the most expensive the carrier sells at the moment.

The $60 per month plan offers unlimited data, 15GB mobile hotspot, HBO Max, 150GB cloud storage, international calls to Mexico and Canada, and unlimited international texts from the US to 37 countries. You can bring this down to $55 per month when you enable Auto Pay, but this is still a major commitment considering that you’re just getting a $200-$250 smartphone for free.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) came out exactly one year ago and sports a massive 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Under the hood, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 128GB storage, and 4GB RAM. As the name suggests, the device comes with a stylus and also features a triple camera setup (50MP+8MP+2MP).

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is slightly older than Motorola’s affordable 5G-enabled smartphone. It has a smaller 6.6-inch PLS LCD FHD+ display and it’s powered by an Exynos 850 processor. It only packs 32GB internal memory and 3GB RAM, but it features a quad-camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP). Just like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), the Galaxy A13 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Normally, you would pay $160 for the Samsung Galaxy A13 and $250 for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), but if you activate a $60/month plan, you can get these for free. Additionally, Cricket offers similar deals for the Moto G 5G (2022) and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, but the latter deal doesn’t seem to be live yet (webpage is not accessible).

It’s also important to mention that your newly acquired phone may be restricted to Cricket service during the first 6 months after activation. Also, the deal is not available for AT&T customers.

