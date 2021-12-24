Grab a pair of free Galaxy Buds 2, official Samsung case, and a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $100 less!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was the first foldable phone to escape the expensive price tag usually associated with this still fairly new form factor. Samsung managed to drop the cost for getting one of these bad boys to the same amount you would pay for a normal flagship phone in 2021. That move brought foldables to the mainstream and showed us they have a future, at least for the time being.
Well, if going under the $1000 mark was not enough for you to jump on the bandwagon, then maybe this striking deal Samsung is offering will do. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $100 less than its official price. I know, on its own, that is more like “strikingly” bad than anything else. But wait!
Get your Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $100 less with free Galaxy Buds 2 and Samsung case!
The offer starts sounding really tempting when you find out that Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, as well as a free Galaxy Z Flip 35G Samsung case on top! Combined together, the savings from this deal amount to more than $300 in total. Even more, you get up to $600 of enhanced trade-in credit. With the added details the offer definitely becomes a bit spicier and, dare I say, an eye-catcher.
A few words on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 barely needs an introduction by now, but here is the gist of it in case you are not familiar with the details. It comes with a big cover screen, which compared to the predecessor is much more usable and practical—the perfect tool for the perfect selfie!
Being Samsung, the main screen is nothing short of amazing, now with improved durability and capable of 120Hz refresh rate. To go along that fast refresh rate, the phone itself also feels snappy and quick, with a smooth user interface.
The best part about the Galaxy Z Flip 3, though, and its main selling point is how compact it is (being a vertical folding phone and all). Paired with a free case from Samsung itself and the pretty great Galaxy Buds 2, this is a hard deal to say no to, especially if you are already looking for a Samsung phone.