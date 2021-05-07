Foxconn gives away bonuses as it tries to hike supplies of 5G iPhone 12 series phones
Demand for three out of the four 5G Apple iPhone 12 models has been outstanding. During the company's fiscal second quarter running from January through March, iPhone revenue soared 65.5% year-over-year led by the 2020 models. The one model that has not lived up to expectations is the iPhone 12 mini, production of which will reportedly end sometime this quarter.
In a statement released today, Foxconn said, "As a matter of company policy and commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our specific operations or any work for any customer." The Zhengzhou facility employs as many as 250,000 workers and the bonuses as seen as an indication that the contract manufacturer is hiking iPhone production prior to the release of the 2021 iPhone 13 models during the fourth calendar quarter of this year.
As the calendar gets closer to the release date for the new iPhone models, Foxconn increases the size of the bonus even more. Last year, when some models of the new iPhone 12 line were first released on October 13th, during August and September the bonus amount was just shy of $1,400. The conditions (90 days of work, on duty for 55 days) were the same as they are now.