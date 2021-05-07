Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Foxconn gives away bonuses as it tries to hike supplies of 5G iPhone 12 series phones

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 07, 2021, 2:38 PM
Foxconn gives away bonuses as it tries to hike supplies of 5G iPhone 12 series phones
Demand for three out of the four 5G Apple iPhone 12 models has been outstanding. During the company's fiscal second quarter running from January through March, iPhone revenue soared 65.5% year-over-year led by the 2020 models. The one model that has not lived up to expectations is the iPhone 12 mini, production of which will reportedly end sometime this quarter.

So how do you make sure that there will be enough supply to cover the lofty demand for the remaining three iPhone 12 series models? Simple, you build more units. To make sure that it has the manpower to do this, Apple's go-to assembler, Foxconn, is offering a one time bonus of $1,158 to assembly line workers who meet certain conditions. If you are planning to buy, or have already purchased an iPhone 12 series handset, you should look at the MagSafe accessories that we consider the best for you to spend your money on.

The South China Morning Post reports that the bonuses will be dispersed to new workers toiling at the factory in Zhenghzhou who work for 90 days and remain on duty for 55 days. The amount of the bonus has been rising since the end of March when it came to $544.11. In April, the bonus amount rose to $932.76 midway through the month, and eventually hit $1,010.49 before reaching the current amount.

In a statement released today, Foxconn said, "As a matter of company policy and commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our specific operations or any work for any customer." The Zhengzhou facility employs as many as 250,000 workers and the bonuses as seen as an indication that the contract manufacturer is hiking iPhone production prior to the release of the 2021 iPhone 13 models during the fourth calendar quarter of this year.

As the calendar gets closer to the release date for the new iPhone models, Foxconn increases the size of the bonus even more. Last year, when some models of the new iPhone 12 line were first released on October 13th, during August and September the bonus amount was just shy of $1,400. The conditions (90 days of work, on duty for 55 days) were the same as they are now.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$850off $0 Special Verizon $830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$700 Special Apple $700 Special T-Mobile $700 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$1000off $0 Special Verizon $1000 Special Apple $1000 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1000off $100 Special Verizon $1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Featured stories

Popular stories
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel
Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless