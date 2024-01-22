Amazon is selling three different hybrid Fossil smartwatches at an absolutely irresistible price





We'll be honest with you, we're not entirely sure if the company will ever release another intelligent timepiece, which is actually one of the reasons why this might actually be the perfect time to buy a Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition. That sounds... weird, we know, but we highly doubt you'll ever be able to get a wearable device as good-looking (in a classic and classic way) as this puppy so insanely cheap if you skip Amazon's latest (and obviously greatest ever) deal on not one and not two but three different Gen 6 models.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid Smartwatch with Built-in Alexa Assistance, Mechanical Hands, Always-On E-Ink Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fitness Tracker, Microphone, Customizable Watch Faces, Interchangeable 44mm Straps, 3ATM Water Resistance, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life, Three Color Options $130 off (57%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking about men-oriented versions available in black and navy colorways, as well as a swanky ladies-friendly "blush" flavor, all of which can be had at the time of this writing for a whopping 130 bucks under their $229 list price. We're talking about men-oriented versions available in black and navy colorways, as well as a swanky ladies-friendly "blush" flavor, all of which can be had at the time of this writing for a whopping 130 bucks under their $229 list price.





Of course, the entire Fossil Gen 6 family has been deeply discounted many times in the past, but to our knowledge, these happen to be new record low prices for all three wellness-focused "hybrid" watches. Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), demand appears to be far exceeding Amazon's supply, with the navy model already listed as "temporarily out of stock" and only one single blush unit available for quick nationwide delivery as we publish this piece.





On the bright side, Amazon seems confident more stock is on the way, so if you don't mind waiting, you should still order the marked-down Fossil Gen 6 Wellness variant of your choice as long as the e-commerce giant allows it.





Keep in mind that these are not what you'd call "full-blown" smartwatches, with no touchscreens in tow, no operating system to speak of, and no Google Play support or fancy apps of any sort. Instead, the key selling point here is that you can continue looking like you wear a good old fashioned timepiece while discreetly monitoring your health for several weeks between charges.





That's an incredibly appealing proposition for a lot of folks out there who hate having to juice up their smartwatch every day or two, and especially if you're on a tight budget, we highly recommend you at least consider a purchase... before it's not too late and Fossil leaves the smartwatch space altogether.

Because this is a totally safe space for all of our dear readers to confess their darkest and most shameful (tech-related) secrets, we're not going to blame you if you completely forgot about Fossil's once-very-promising smartwatches prior to our little news story here.