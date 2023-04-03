Amazon has two beautiful Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches on sale at new record low prices





The limitations of Google's Wear OS platform are clearly one of the key reasons why the Fossil Gen 6 family hasn't achieved mainstream popularity, but if you're willing to overlook that "issue"... and snub Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 , Amazon is offering a couple of hot new deals that definitely seem worth taking into consideration.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch with 1.28-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, 44mm Case, Black Stainless Steel, Black Silicone Strap, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Heart Rate Monitor, Compass, Gyroscope, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Processor, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $145 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch with 1.28-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, 44mm Case, Black Stainless Steel, Brown Leather Band, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Heart Rate Monitor, Compass, Gyroscope, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Processor, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $138 off (46%) Buy at Amazon





At a list price of $299, the 2021-released Fossil Gen 6 is obviously not the world's greatest 2023 bargain, but when you can pay nearly 150 bucks less than that, you might want to take a look at the design and spec sheet before moving on to a different candidate for the title of best smartwatch available today.





At this completely unprecedented 49 percent discount, the circular timepiece goes directly up against the greatest budget smartwatches out there while rocking an undeniably more stylish and premium external appearance than any of the names on said list.





This is a 44mm stainless steel affair, mind you, guaranteed to withstand water immersion up to 30 meters deep and paired with your choice of a "basic" black silicone band at a whopping $145.29 below its regular price of $299 or a more elegant brown leather strap for just $7 extra.





Naturally, there are a bunch of other models you can choose from at various discounts, but these two seem like the best bargains at the time of this writing, having dropped to new record low prices in presumably limited quantities.





Unlike iPhone-only Apple Watches and the Android-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 duo, the Fossil Gen 6 collection includes a slew of feature-packed smartwatches designed to work alongside both iOS and Android handsets.





That's a big plus for such an affordable device, which covers all the bases as far as fitness tracking and health monitoring tools go while not exactly shining in the battery life department. Still, the value for money equation looks pretty excellent right now... as long as you can live with an admittedly bulky design and decidedly flawed operating system.