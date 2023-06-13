Amazon has the stylish Fossil Gen 6 on sale at a lower price; save on one now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fossil is an established name in the world of watches and doesn't need any introduction. However, it is not that recognizable in the smartwatch world, which is dominated by Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy watches.
Nevertheless, Fossil smartwatches usually have a stylish and premium-looking design and offer a great number of health tracking features. And the best thing is that Amazon currently has a pretty nice deal on the Fossil Gen 6, letting you save big on this beautiful timepiece.
The Fossil Gen 6 is powered by Google's Wear OS and is compatible with Android phones and iPhones. It also comes with an AMOLED display, Amazon Alexa on board, supports smart notifications, and you can also make and receive phone calls directly on it since it has a built-in speaker and mic.
As for the battery life, the Fossil Gen 6 can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. However, the watch also comes with fast charging support and can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes, according to Fossil.
So, as you can see, the Fossil Gen 6 is one great alternative to Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches. If you want something different that has a lot of the functionalities that Apple and Samsung's smartwatches have, then the Fossil Gen 6 is the smartwatch for you, and you should definitely get one now.
At the moment, Amazon is offering the 44mm black-colored version of the Fossil Gen 6 for 36% off its original price and the 42mm Rose Gold-colored with mesh strap model for 34% below sticker. This means you can save approximately $108 on the black-colored model and almost $110 on the Rose Gold-colored version.
In terms of health tracking features, the Fossil Gen 6 automatically counts your steps, measures your heart rate and SpO2, and tracks your sleep. The watch also has a 3ATM water-resistance rating, which means it can withstand water splashes, and as long as you don't shower with it or submerge it, it should be perfectly fine.
