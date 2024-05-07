Fossil bids farewell to smartwatches as inventory disappears from its website

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition





For now, those interested in a Fossil Wear OS smartwatch may still find some lingering stock at third-party retailers, and some can still find the Gen 6 Wellness Edition listed on sale for $79 on the Fossil website. However, with Fossil smartwatch stock dwindling, the company may as well be out, leaving the Android smartwatch field primarily occupied by Samsung, Google, and, to some extent, OnePlus. Smaller players like Mobvoi haven't made the same impact with recent Wear OS releases, although the TicWatch Pro 5 has managed to gather some excitement.