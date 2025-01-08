Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
FOSSiBOT S3 Pro for $160: big 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display (and a small rear display)

Android
The FOSSiBOT S3 Pro phone on its side.
FOSSiBOT may not be everyone's – or rather, anyone's – weapon of choice when it comes to favorite phone brands, but I'm going to say the magic words now. The magic words are… $160 for a phone with a 2K AMOLED screen!

I've seen sandwiches for $150 and I'm sure they taste amazing (I guess I'll never know, since $15 burgers also taste amazing and I've got an endless list of fun things to do with the remaining $135). Once upon a time, phones – although some were extremely – also did cost $160. Nowadays, many cost $1000. Yes, they're great.

But what if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a new phone… but still need to get something that's a joy to watch? Well, if your budget is $160, you'll have to forget Apple and Samsung (and the rest of them) and head straight for the FOSSiBOT S3 Pro. Its original price is $270, but until January 19, users from the USA, the European Union, and Japan can unlock a coupon for a $110 discount.

Apart from the aforementioned 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display (1080 x 2400 resolution and a pixel density of 394ppi), the phone also packs an "innovative", as the company puts it, rear display on its camera island.

The phone comes in various configurations with up to 20 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (extendable via card, which is nice). There's a 5,000mAh battery, which is always welcomed, although 2025 pampers us with 6,000 mAh and above. Additionally, you can enjoy an under screen fingerprint sensor to unlock your FOSSiBOT S3 Pro, when your friends ask you what's that thing in your pocket.

On the camera front, the company says there's a 64MP main "AI" camera, a 2MP macro camera (personally, I'm not a fan of these, but for the $160 price I need to shut up), and a 8MP selfie camera.

I wouldn't take it as my camera on a safari trip, but if you need a big, nice screen, I guess you're ready to go. You just have to learn your phone's brand name by heart. Or write it down somewhere.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless