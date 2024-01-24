Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The budget-friendly Garmin Forerunner 245 is now $101 more affordable on Amazon

The budget-friendly Garmin Forerunner 245 is now $102 more affordable on Amazon
Garmin's smartwatches are amazing devices, but they could be out of reach for someone on a budget. And if you, too, want your next smartwatch to say Garmin on it but don't want to spend a fortune on one, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal, since you can now snag a lovely Garmin timepiece at a sweet discount.

Amazon is still selling the Garmin Forerunner 245 at a 34% price cut, allowing you to score sweet savings of $101 on this sleek smartwatch for runners if you take advantage of this deal.

Garmin Forerunner 245: Now $101 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Forerunner 245 on Amazon and save $101 in the process. The smartwatch has a lot of health-tracking features, decent battery life, and is a good bargain for money, especially at its current price.
$101 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


As a proper runner's smartwatch, the Forerunner 245 is loaded with health-tracking features designed to provide you with a deeper understanding of your running sessions and workouts. For example, this watch includes a feature that informs you about the impact of your workouts on endurance and speed development. It can also inform you about the duration needed for your body to recover from your workout before being ready to hit the gym again.

Furthermore, you'll find Garmin's fancy Coach feature on your Garmin Forerunner 245. The functionality turns your smartwatch into a personal fitness trainer by offering tailored training plans.

In addition to its numerous health-tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 245 also offers good battery life. It should have enough juice to last up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is a real bargain for money. It packs many health-tracking features, complemented by decent battery life at a budget-friendly price tag, which is currently even easier on the budget. Therefore, we strongly advise you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a brand new Garmin Forerunner 245 at a discounted price now!

