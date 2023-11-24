Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
For former Apple staff, the grass is greener on the Google side
Where do Apple employees go after they break up with the Cupertino giant? Well, most likely they land at Google, an analysis says (via 9to5Mac).

A LinkedIn profiles analysis by Switch on Business says that while “A little good-natured rivalry is good for business”, it “really hurts” when a rival firm headhunts the best people from the other team.

In their own words, here’s what the analysts did. They analyzed LinkedIn employee profiles for Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel and Uber. The team then did calculations of current employees at each tech giant who previously worked at other tech giants:

We highlighted the employees who currently work in each tech giant and previously worked for one of the others. This allowed us to calculate the number and percentage of employees who’ve moved from each of these companies to another.


This analysis reveals that the most popular destination for former Apple employees is Google. Of course, there are also people making the switch in the opposite direction, though Apple employees are most likely to have come from Intel, Microsoft, or Amazon.

For those leaving Apple, they are almost twice as likely to go to Google than to the next biggest destination (Amazon). Here is the top 10 list of preferred companies to go to after a departure from Apple:

  1. Google
  2. Amazon
  3. Meta
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tesla
  6. Nvidia
  7. Salesforce
  8. Adobe
  9. Intel
  10. Oracle

Other key takeaways:

  • Some 26.51% of Meta employees have worked at another tech giant — the highest proportion of any tech giant workforce.
  • However, Google has attracted the most talent by volume: 38,316 (24.15%) of their current staff came via other tech giants.
  • IBM headhunts the least, with just 2.28% of the current workforce having previously worked for another tech giant.
