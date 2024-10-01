Subscribe to access exclusive content
Footsteps in Snapchat for iOS users: record the way you move around

Apps
If you feel that our electronic devices are not tracking our location nearly enough, you'll be glad to hear that Snapchat is introducing a new "Footsteps" feature for all iOS users in the beginning of October.

A new report by TechCrunch reads that the Footsteps feature was previously available only to Snapchat+ subscribers, but now it's coming to those who are not paying for Snapchat either. The feature uses Snap Map to track your travels and show how much of the world you've explored.

When you first activate Footsteps, it will use Snaps from your Memories to count past trips, but going forward, Snapchat will rely on real-time location data to track your future journeys. Keep in mind that Footsteps only works if you don't have Ghost Mode enabled, which hides your location from friends.

This update is part of Snapchat's effort to enhance its Snap Map feature, setting itself apart from competitors like Instagram and TikTok. Instagram, however, has hinted at developing a similar "Friends Map" feature.

With Footsteps, Snap Map can show you the percentage of cities or countries you’ve explored. For example, you might find that you’ve covered 30% of your hometown or 5% of Tehran, if you fancy a weekend in Iran. These stats are generated based on locations where you’ve taken and saved Snaps, so the feature is most accurate for frequent Snapchat users.

Moving forward, the app will continue to log your travels using location data, and your Footsteps will be visible only to you. You can turn off the feature or clear your Footsteps history in your Profile under the "Settings" menu. Just navigate to "Account Actions" and find the “Map” option to disable or erase your Footsteps.

This feature is similar to Google Maps' "Timeline", which also tracks your travel history using location data. Snapchat aims to make it easier to keep track of your adventures and share them with friends using a personalized sticker that highlights your journeys.

Snapchat has plans to expand the Footsteps feature to Android users soon, according to a company spokesperson.

Personally, I find the whole thing excessive – but, hey, if the competition is doing it, Snapchat can't ignore it, can it?

Snapchat has been quite busy these last weeks. It made a significant shift toward AI with a new wave of features and a major app redesign. The updates prioritize AI to enhance user experience and deliver personalized content. Key additions include "My Selfie," which uses AI to create custom images of users, and a "grandparents lens" that lets users see their future selves.

Snapchat is also improving existing tools by incorporating AI into its Memories feature with AI-generated captions and AR effects, while its MyAI assistant now has enhanced problem-solving abilities based on photo inputs. The app's redesign aims to simplify its interface by merging conversations and Stories into a single view and combining Spotlight and Stories into a unified "Watch" feed.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
