Snapchat gets an AI-powered makeover

AI generated images from Snapchat
Snapchat is making a bold move to embrace AI with a wave of new features and a significant redesign of its app. The company is clearly prioritizing AI integration to enhance user experience and offer more personalized content.

One of the new features is "My Selfie", which leverages AI to create unique images of users and their friends. The AI-powered "grandparents lens" also adds a fun twist by allowing users to envision their future selves. These additions, while currently limited to Snapchat+ subscribers, indicate the company's commitment to exploring applications of AI technology.

Snapchat's new "My Selfie" feature. | Video credit — Snap

Snapchat is also enhancing its existing features with AI capabilities. The updated Memories feature will surface photos and videos enhanced with AI-generated captions and AR lens effects, while the MyAI assistant is getting a boost with problem-solving abilities based on photo snaps. These improvements promise to make Snapchat more interactive and user-friendly.

Snapchat's AI feature can identify images. | Video credit — Snap

The major app redesign, however, may be the most impactful change. Snapchat aims to simplify its interface, which has been criticized for being confusing in the past. By merging conversations and Stories into a single view and combining Spotlight and Stories into a "Watch" feed, the app promises to become more streamlined and intuitive.

This redesign isn't Snapchat's first attempt at a major overhaul, and the company is approaching it cautiously, initially rolling it out to a limited number of users. This cautious approach shows that Snapchat is learning from past missteps and making an effort to provide a positive user experience.

The overall direction that Snapchat is taking, with its focus on AI and user experience, is interesting. I'm intrigued and at the same time cautiously considering the potential of these new features and the redesigned interface. The AI-powered capabilities could unlock new levels of creativity and personalization, while the simplified app design might finally make Snapchat more accessible to a wider audience. However, the success of these changes will ultimately depend on user adoption and feedback. It will be interesting to see how Snapchat navigates this transition and whether it can successfully integrate AI while maintaining its core appeal.
