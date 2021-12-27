Honor releases an official video teaser for its first foldable, the Magic V

Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has been on the rise ever since it was sold by Huawei allowing it to escape the restrictions that the U.S. placed on the latter Chinese manufacturer. As you know, Huawei is not allowed to access its U.S. supply chain which means no Google, and no GMS version of Android. A year later (to the exact day), the U.S. changed its export rules which prevents foundries using U.S. technology to build chips from shipping these components to Huawei.















The device will be equipped with a 6.5-inch cover screen and the Magic V folds inward like a book. According to the latest rumors, when unfolded it will reveal a large tablet-sized 8-inch display with a resolution of 2200 x 2480. The brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 (built by Samsung using its 4nm process node) is expected under the hood paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The rumor mill says that the foldable will sport a 108MP camera that would most likely feature 9:1 pixel binning for sharp and bright pictures even when the environment isn't "picture-perfect."





The camera array should also include an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera. A 16MP front-facing selfie snapper is also expected to be on board, and a 4500mAh capacity battery could be in charge (no pun intended) of providing the foldable with juice.







While not exactly an unbiased observer, Honor's CEO says that the Magic V will be the leading foldable in the market next year. What countries will compose those markets are unknown. Pricing is also unknown, although we should find out everything that we want to know about the Magic V next month.

