Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android honor Qualcomm

Honor releases an official video teaser for its first foldable, the Magic V

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Honor releases an official video teaser for its first foldable, the Magic V
Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has been on the rise ever since it was sold by Huawei allowing it to escape the restrictions that the U.S. placed on the latter Chinese manufacturer. As you know, Huawei is not allowed to access its U.S. supply chain which means no Google, and no GMS version of Android. A year later (to the exact day), the U.S. changed its export rules which prevents foundries using U.S. technology to build chips from shipping these components to Huawei.

To its credit, Huawei has still managed to develop and release three foldable phones (Mate X, Mate XS, Mate X2) over the last two years. Now, Honor is on the verge of introducing its own foldable next month, the Honor Magic V. The company has released a teaser that shows off the upcoming phone revealing that it will use a form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The device will be equipped with a 6.5-inch cover screen and the Magic V folds inward like a book. According to the latest rumors, when unfolded it will reveal a large tablet-sized 8-inch display with a resolution of 2200 x 2480. The brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 (built by Samsung using its 4nm process node) is expected under the hood paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The rumor mill says that the foldable will sport a 108MP camera that would most likely feature 9:1 pixel binning for sharp and bright pictures even when the environment isn't "picture-perfect."



The camera array should also include an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera. A 16MP front-facing selfie snapper is also expected to be on board, and a 4500mAh capacity battery could be in charge (no pun intended) of providing the foldable with juice.

While not exactly an unbiased observer, Honor's CEO says that the Magic V will be the leading foldable in the market next year. What countries will compose those markets are unknown. Pricing is also unknown, although we should find out everything that we want to know about the Magic V next month.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M32 sequel tipped to pack 5G support, huge battery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy M32 sequel tipped to pack 5G support, huge battery
Apple Celebrates Year of the Tiger with special edition Beats Studio Buds
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple Celebrates Year of the Tiger with special edition Beats Studio Buds
Samsung One UI 4 rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung One UI 4 rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3
Waze users say they are not always being alerted about speed traps
by Alan Friedman,  2
Waze users say they are not always being alerted about speed traps
Apple’s most controversial product gets a limited edition in Japan
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple’s most controversial product gets a limited edition in Japan
OnePlus 10 will probably launch for sale on January 4
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
OnePlus 10 will probably launch for sale on January 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless