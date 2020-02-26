The already affordable Fitbit Versa Lite is insanely cheap on eBay right now
Check out the deal here
All in all, you're looking at paying a measly $72 here, and you don't need to enter any promo codes or jump through hoops of any sort to score this additional 20 percent discount. You simply add the item to your cart, and if nothing goes wrong, you should see the price go down from $90 to $72 for a grand total of $88 in savings compared to a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit.
While these are naturally refurbished products on sale at that absolutely insane price, VIPOutlet vouches for their full functionality, having inspected, tested, and restored the massively marked-down devices to the "original manufacturer's operating specifications." You even get a 90-day warranty for your peace of mind, although "minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, and scratches" may or "may not" be part of the deal, which is... a little confusing.
What's crystal clear is the Versa Lite offers a pretty robust set of features for only 72 bucks, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring tools, in-depth sleep tracking, a whole bunch of general activity tracking capabilities, a perfectly acceptable 1.34-inch color LCD panel, top-notch water resistance, and a decidedly amazing battery life of more than four days.
No, the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch does not come with its own GPS chip or NFC support for wrist payments, but did we mention its sporty silicone band is coated in lilac, complementing the very sleek look of a silver aluminum case?
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):