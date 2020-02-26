The already affordable Fitbit Versa Lite is insanely cheap on eBay right now









Enter top-rated eBay vendor VIPOutlet, which currently lists one specific (and specifically eye-catching) variant of the Fitbit Versa Lite at 90 bucks. That's already pretty affordable, but believe it or not, you can also shave an extra 20 percent off that reduced price until March 3.













All in all, you're looking at paying a measly $72 here, and you don't need to enter any promo codes or jump through hoops of any sort to score this additional 20 percent discount. You simply add the item to your cart, and if nothing goes wrong, you should see the price go down from $90 to $72 for a grand total of $88 in savings compared to a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit.





While these are naturally refurbished products on sale at that absolutely insane price, VIPOutlet vouches for their full functionality, having inspected, tested, and restored the massively marked-down devices to the "original manufacturer's operating specifications." You even get a 90-day warranty for your peace of mind, although "minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, and scratches" may or "may not" be part of the deal, which is... a little confusing.





What's crystal clear is the Versa Lite offers a pretty robust set of features for only 72 bucks, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring tools, in-depth sleep tracking, a whole bunch of general activity tracking capabilities, a perfectly acceptable 1.34-inch color LCD panel, top-notch water resistance, and a decidedly amazing battery life of more than four days.





No, the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch does not come with its own GPS chip or NFC support for wrist payments, but did we mention its sporty silicone band is coated in lilac, complementing the very sleek look of a silver aluminum case?