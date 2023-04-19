Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with iconic rotating bezel is down to a super low price

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung let many fans down last year when it decided to ditch the popular physical bezel with the Watch 5 Pro. The company continues to sell the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but at the time of writing, it only has the $399 42mm LTE variant in stock. If you don't need cellular connectivity, you can have it for 68 percent less.

The Watch 4 Classic may have been superseded by the rugged Watch Pro, but the new model is overkill for people who are not hardcore fitness enthusiasts. The Watch 4 Classic holds its own against the best smartwatches of 2023, especially if you get it at this deal price.

It's powered by the Exynos W920, the same chip that fuels the new Watch 5 range, and has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The performance is smooth and lag-free. It runs Wear OS 3 and you can download apps from Google Play Store.

Watch 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth

1.2-inch always-on screen | Exynos W920 1.5GB 16GB | Optical Heart Rate Sensor| Electrical heart sensor | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Blood Pressure | Wear OS developed by Samsung and Google
$221 off (63%)
$129
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

The rotating bezel makes navigation intuitive and easy and its 1.2 inches OLED always-on screen is crisp and bright.

A smartwatch wouldn't be a smartwatch without health and fitness features and the Watch 4 Classic is choke full of them. It comes with a wide array of health sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor for body composition scanning. It's one of the handful of watches that can measure both ECG and blood pressure.

You can use it to track a host of fitness activities including walking, running, cycling, gym workouts, and swimming. It can also be used for sleep tracking. 

Although the Watch 4 Classic is compatible with all Android phones, it's best for Samsung users as some of the features require a Samsung phone.

The 42mm Watch 4 Classic retails for $349.99 but Walmart has discounted it by $220.99. That's a huge discount and must not be missed if you need a high-end Samsung smartwatch with rock-solid performance, decent battery life, tons of fitness features, and, of course, the iconic rotating bezel.

