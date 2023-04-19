Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with iconic rotating bezel is down to a super low price

Samsung let many fans down last year when it decided to ditch the popular physical bezel with the Watch 5 Pro. The company continues to sell the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but at the time of writing, it only has the $399 42mm LTE variant in stock. If you don't need cellular connectivity, you can have it for 68 percent less.





The Watch 4 Classic may have been superseded by the rugged Watch Pro, but the new model is overkill for people who are not hardcore fitness enthusiasts. The Watch 4 Classic holds its own against the best smartwatches of 2023 , especially if you get it at this deal price.





It's powered by the Exynos W920, the same chip that fuels the new Watch 5 range, and has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The performance is smooth and lag-free. It runs Wear OS 3 and you can download apps from Google Play Store.





Watch 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth 1.2-inch always-on screen | Exynos W920 1.5GB 16GB | Optical Heart Rate Sensor| Electrical heart sensor | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Blood Pressure | Wear OS developed by Samsung and Google $221 off (63%) $129 $349 99 Buy at Walmart





The rotating bezel makes navigation intuitive and easy and its 1.2 inches OLED always-on screen is crisp and bright.





A smartwatch wouldn't be a smartwatch without health and fitness features and the Watch 4 Classic is choke full of them. It comes with a wide array of health sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor for body composition scanning. It's one of the handful of watches that can measure both ECG and blood pressure.





You can use it to track a host of fitness activities including walking, running, cycling, gym workouts, and swimming. It can also be used for sleep tracking.





Although the Watch 4 Classic is compatible with all Android phones, it's best for Samsung users as some of the features require a Samsung phone.





The 42mm Watch 4 Classic retails for $349.99 but Walmart has discounted it by $220.99. That's a huge discount and must not be missed if you need a high-end Samsung smartwatch with rock-solid performance, decent battery life, tons of fitness features, and, of course, the iconic rotating bezel.