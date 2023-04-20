This eye-catching Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model with LTE is a sweet bargain at a record low price

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
This might just be the best time in the relatively short but extremely eventful history of the wearable device industry to buy a budget smartwatch, as numerous great options from top brands like Samsung and Apple are getting deeper and deeper discounts in their attempt to fend off the intensifying competition from companies like Garmin, Google, or Fossil.

Of course, the most cash-strapped buyers out there will have to settle for an older member of the market-leading Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch families, but if you know where to look (and when), you'll almost certainly be satisfied with the value you're going to get for your money.

The Galaxy Watch 4, for instance, is pretty much unbeatable at a crazy low price of $144.99 with a compact 40mm case and built-in cellular connectivity. This is the non-Classic variant we're talking about here, mind you, which means that you need to rely entirely on the watch's undeniably beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen to navigate the UI rather than also be able to physically rotate its bezel to switch between apps and menus.

Then again, that's true for the newer Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro as well, so it's not necessarily a big loss for bargain hunters in love with Wear OS and/or Android. The Watch 4 is obviously considerably cheaper than a non-Pro Watch 5 right now, and the differences between the two's features and capabilities are marginal at best.

What the older Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece cannot do and its successor can is monitor your temperature to try to predict your next period, with all the other sensors and health tracking tools present on both devices and capable of exactly the same things.

At under 150 bucks, the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 is naturally not perfect, struggling to keep the lights on for a full day of work, but other than that, it's hard to think of any major deal breakers for a Woot promo in brand-new condition with a 1-year Samsung warranty included. Coated in pink gold, the ultra-affordable model on sale for a limited time is also objectively pretty, and in case you're wondering, the exact same version of the exact same product currently costs $55 more on Amazon.

