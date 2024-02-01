Google knows the Fitbit Charge 5 bricking phenomenon is not due to updates, but doesn’t know what’s causing it
Scotty doesn’t know, also Google doesn’t know. What they don’t know is what makes numerous Fitbit Charge 5 trackers completely unusable – the correct term is “bricked”, as many devices are dying and do not show signs of life even when charging.
Google, however, knows what’s not causing it. According to the search engine giant (Google owns Fitbit), the problems are not because of software updates. Fitbit Charge 5 owners tend to disagree, put mildly (via 9to5Google).
Half a year later, things are getting worse, not better. A December update seems to have been tied to another wave of bricked Charge 5 trackers.
Speaking to the BBC, Google says that the issue isn’t from software updates, but offered no word on what the actual issue is, or how affected users can fix the problem aside from contacting support.
In July 2023, Google offered affected users a discount, but this time, users reported that Fitbit's only solution was to just buy a new device, this time without even an offer of a discount.
Back in mid-July 2023, some Fitbit Charge 5 trackers were cursed and we reported it – users said that after updating to the then-latest software version (v194.61), their Charge 5 began to experience numerous issues.
A spokesperson said:
We’re still investigating this issue, but can confirm it is not due to the recent firmware update. Users should continue to update their devices to the latest firmware and contact Fitbit Customer service at help.fitbit.com if they encounter any issues.
