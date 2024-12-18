Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Wearables Fitbit
A Fitbit smartwatch and a Fitbit fitness tracker on a pink background.
With the Pixel Watch 3, Fitbit introduced two new features: Cardio Load and Target Load. These metrics are now starting to roll out to the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2, as well as a plethora of Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Cardio Load is a helpful feature that measures the strain on your cardiovascular system during exercise and daily activities. It is a numerical score that increases throughout the day. This feature helps you track your progress, but Google also uses this feature to help you avoid overtraining.

Basically, Cardio Load considers not only the duration but also the intensity of your workouts. It recognizes that higher-intensity exercise places greater demands on the heart. All in all, you receive more cardio load for longer and more strenuous activity, and that's based on your heart rate during the exercise.

The second feature that's currently rolling out is Target Load. This works to complement your Cardio Load and is basically a suggested range for your daily Cardio Load. It takes into account your fitness level, recent activity, and how recovered your body is. The first Target Load for you appears after wearing your wearable for 7 days and nights.

The expansion was announced together with the December 2024 Pixel Feature drop. The new features started rolling out on December 9, and in recent days, more Fitbit users have received their Cardio and Target Load features.

Here's the list of supported wearables:
  • Pixel Watch 1
  • Pixel Watch 2
  • Pixel Watch 3
  • Fitbit Inspire 2    
  • Fitbit Inspire 3    
  • Fitbit Luxe    
  • Fitbit Sense    
  • Fitbit Sense 2    
  • Fitbit Versa 2    
  • Fitbit Versa 3    
  • Fitbit Versa 4    
  • Fitbit Charge 5    
  • Fitbit Charge 6

If you're sporting a Pixel Watch, you can directly view these metrics on your wrist: they are in Fitbit today or through complications or Tiles. Fitbit users will need to look for the new "Cardio Load" card in the Android and iOS app, under the "Activity" heading. Make sure your Fitbit app is updated to the latest version to view the two new metrics.

As a person who regularly trains and plans to train even more, I find such features very useful. Monitoring how my body reacts to training can give me insights even if I'm not particularly noticing training effects and the strain it might have on my body. So, kudos to Fitbit for releasing these cool features to more people!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless