Guess what the first TV ad for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G "focuses" on
The Galaxy Unpacked event is over. Samsung came, unpacked, and left. But before they did, the company dropped the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. They also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds+. Judging from the comments of our loyal readers, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the greatest thing since sliced bread for a number of reasons.
As the ad points out, "in 2020 photography has a new chapter." And that would be the rear camera module on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. One of the new features on the phone is the 8K video snap. This allows the user to take 33MP still shots from an 8K video. And the 100x Space Zoom uses the periscope on the 48MP telephoto camera to zoom in to a degree never available from a smartphone before.
With Single Take, photos are snapped for up to 10 seconds while the user moves the camera around a scene; the phone delivers images of this scene in a variety of formats. This allows the user to decide which one works better without having to reshoot.
There are more reasons to want the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G besides the cameras. There is the 5000mAh battery providing enough power for 5G connectivity, and the 12GB or 16GB of memory paired with 128GB and 512GB of storage respectively. The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that powers the phone is so powerful that it can solve a Rubic's cube in less than a second and a half. The phone is equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3200 resolution; this works out to an aspect ratio of 20:9. At a lower 1080p resolution, the screen refreshes at 120Hz.
Starting at $1,399, pre-orders for the phone will begin on February 21st with a March 6th release date.
