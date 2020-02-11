Watch Galaxy S20's Snapdragon 865 processor solve Rubic's cube faster than anybody





For comparison, the Snapdragon 855 that is in the Galaxy S10 for the US, is done at the first-gen 7nm production node, while Exynos 9820 for the global versions is on 8nm. The Snapdragon is still faster than the Exynos, if we go by the leaked Galaxy S20 benchmarks with the two different chipsets.









As if to cement Qualcomm's superiority further, Xiaomi outed a few videos that demonstrate the power of the millions of transistors in Snapdragon 865 that is on top of that optimized for imaging and machine learning.





The most impressive one you can see above - the Mi phone with Snapdragon 865 solving a Rubic's cube faster than the world champion, but the one below where the chipset that will be in the US versions of the S20 manages to deal with a 10GB file in no time, is no less interesting.





Qualcomm revealed at the 865's unveiling that it is crafted with TSMC's second-generation 7nm process, the same one that allowed Apple to cram 8.6 billion transistors in its A13 chipset in the iPhone 11 series, rather than Samsung's EUV method that the Exynos 990 is made with.