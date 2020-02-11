Watch Galaxy S20's Snapdragon 865 processor solve Rubic's cube faster than anybody
We are going to see a real competition in the world of hardcore mobile processing units this year, as Samsung's Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chipsets that will power the Galaxy S20 will be done at separate foundry production facilities but on the same second-gen 7nm process.
For comparison, the Snapdragon 855 that is in the Galaxy S10 for the US, is done at the first-gen 7nm production node, while Exynos 9820 for the global versions is on 8nm. The Snapdragon is still faster than the Exynos, if we go by the leaked Galaxy S20 benchmarks with the two different chipsets.
As if to cement Qualcomm's superiority further, Xiaomi outed a few videos that demonstrate the power of the millions of transistors in Snapdragon 865 that is on top of that optimized for imaging and machine learning.
The most impressive one you can see above - the Mi phone with Snapdragon 865 solving a Rubic's cube faster than the world champion, but the one below where the chipset that will be in the US versions of the S20 manages to deal with a 10GB file in no time, is no less interesting.
1 Comment
1. androiduser
Posts: 569; Member since: Jun 18, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 1
