Watch Galaxy S20's Snapdragon 865 processor solve Rubic's cube faster than anybody

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 11, 2020

We are going to see a real competition in the world of hardcore mobile processing units this year, as Samsung's Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chipsets that will power the Galaxy S20 will be done at separate foundry production facilities but on the same second-gen 7nm process.

Qualcomm revealed at the 865's unveiling that it is crafted with TSMC's second-generation 7nm process, the same one that allowed Apple to cram 8.6 billion transistors in its A13 chipset in the iPhone 11 series, rather than Samsung's EUV method that the Exynos 990 is made with.

For comparison, the Snapdragon 855 that is in the Galaxy S10 for the US, is done at the first-gen 7nm production node, while Exynos 9820 for the global versions is on 8nm. The Snapdragon is still faster than the Exynos, if we go by the leaked Galaxy S20 benchmarks with the two different chipsets.


As if to cement Qualcomm's superiority further, Xiaomi outed a few videos that demonstrate the power of the millions of transistors in Snapdragon 865 that is on top of that optimized for imaging and machine learning. 

The most impressive one you can see above - the Mi phone with Snapdragon 865 solving a Rubic's cube faster than the world champion, but the one below where the chipset that will be in the US versions of the S20 manages to deal with a 10GB file in no time, is no less interesting.

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

1 Comment

androiduser
Reply

1. androiduser

Posts: 569; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

I just hope phone companies will stop at 21:9, it would be insane to go beyond that. But I haven't accept this new aspect ratio yet, I'm using 16:9 and I'll upgrade to 18:9.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

