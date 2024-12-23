First smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 chipset arrives in 2025
MediaTek recently introduced a new gaming-oriented chipset, the Dimensity 8400, and said that the first phones powered by the new product will be available on the market by the end of 2024. However, that doesn’t seem to be entirely accurate, at least when it comes to availability.
Xiaomi has just announced that its upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 will be the first smartphone to use MediaTek’s newly introduced Dimensity 8400 chipset.
The Poco X7 Pro is said to feature a large 6.67-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the powerful processor will be coupled with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage (UFS 4.0).
The Poco X7 Pro will have a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and a rather flat screen. The regular Poco X7 is expected to pack a slightly smaller battery and probably a less powerful chipset like the Dimensity 7300 Ultra.
Xiaomi has just announced that its upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 will be the first smartphone to use MediaTek’s newly introduced Dimensity 8400 chipset.
According to a promo poster, the Redmi Turbo 4 will be officially introduced in early 2025, so it’s not going to be available on the market by the end of this year. Despite the fact that the poster mentions a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra, the “Ultra” tag doesn’t change any of the chipset’s specifications, it’s just for marketing to differentiate Xiaomi’s phones from others made by the competition.
Besides the fact that it will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, Xiaomi didn’t reveal any other information about the Redmi Turbo 4. However, rumor has it that the Redmi Turbo 4 will be launched globally as Poco X7 or Poco X7 Pro (most likely the latter).
Redmi Turbo 4 promo poster | Image credit: Xiaomi (via Weibo)
The Poco X7 Pro is said to feature a large 6.67-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the powerful processor will be coupled with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage (UFS 4.0).
Also, Poco’s upcoming upper-midranger will be powered by a huge 6,550 mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging speeds. On the back, the X7 Pro is rumored to feature a dual camera that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
The Poco X7 Pro will have a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and a rather flat screen. The regular Poco X7 is expected to pack a slightly smaller battery and probably a less powerful chipset like the Dimensity 7300 Ultra.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: