Oppo's upcoming 5G flagship phone stars in two new videos that you're going to want to see

Just the other day we showed you photos of three new 5G phones that Oppo is expected to introduce
a week from this Thursday, March 11th. These phones include the flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro and the mid-rangers Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite. Available in Black and Blue, the Find X3 Pro does bare some resemblance to the iPhone 12 Pro Max
with the rear camera module found in the upper left corner of the rear panel.
Oppo's phone, which supports 5G, is equipped with a 6.7-inch display just like the iPhone 12 Pro Max
. The AMOLED panel has a 1440+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate updating the screen 120 times each second. As a result, scrolling and animation are buttery smooth. Under the hood is the 5nm Snapdragon 888 paired with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. That iPhone-esque camera module includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP periscope zoom, and a 5MP microlens that captures certain photo data. The handset delivers 5x hybrid and 20x digital zoom while the 32MP punch-hole front-facing snapper handles selfies; the device has an IP68 ingress protection rating and the 4800mAh battery keeps the lights on.
Tipster Evan Blass has posted a couple of official videos
produced by Oppo. The first one is titled Find X3 Pro: The Movie
. In the video, we learn that the dual primary camera on back supports 1 billion colors as does the phone's display. Oppo's handset is the first to do this. The video looks like a trailer for a sci-fi movie and it mentions the 60x Microlens included with the handset. There is a 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and 30W VOOC wireless charging
. The ColorOS 11.2 UI is installed and is based on Android 11. And AI scene enhancement automatically sets the camera when it recognizes the scene you are shooting.
The second video is called Find X3 Pro Design Sizzle
and it shows how parts of the Oppo Find X3 Pro have designs based on satellites, planets, the ocean, and more. You can view the introduction of the Find X3 Pro, the Find X3 Neo, and the Find X3 Lite on March 11th starting at 11:30 am GMT, 6:30 am ET, and 3:30 am PT. You'll be able to view the live stream of Oppo's event via its YouTube channel.