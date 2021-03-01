New photos show off Oppo's upcoming new 5G flagship just days before unveiling

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Android 5G Oppo

Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 01, 2021, 5:46 PM
Earlier today we told you that Oppo had announced a March 11th event that will be streamed over Oppo's YouTube channel at March 11th at 11:30 am GMT, 6:30 am ET, and 3:30 am PT. Germany's WinFuture obtained a ton of photos and the specs for the three Oppo handsets that will unveiled one week from Thursday. There will be one flagship model, and a pair of mid-range handsets. All three run on Oppo's ColorOS 11.2, which is based on Android 11.

Photos of Oppo's three new Find X3 phones surface


So let's start with the Oppo Find X3 Pro, the flagship phone out of the trio. The device will carry a Gorilla Glass 5 protected 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For those not familiar with the term, it merely means that the screen updates 120 times per second as opposed to the standard 60 times per second. With a 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling and game animation are as smooth as a Tyler Herro 3-pointer (sorry Steph fans). There is a downside though, and a high refresh rate can drain your battery just like Tyler Herro drains 3-pointers. Combine that with the power needed to run 5G connectivity and hopefully the 4500mAh battery inside the device will deliver a full-day of power. With 65W fast charging though, it won't take long to power up the battery to a level that you feel comfortable with. And the phone supports wireless charging.


The Find X3 Pro is equipped with the 5nm Snapdragon 888 which is manufactured by Samsung Foundry. That is the top-of-the-line-Snapdragon chip at this time (possibly to be usurped later this year by a Snapdragon 888+). The handset carries 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage and there is an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the back, you'll find a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP periscope zoom, and a 5MP microlens that captures certain photo data. This will help the handset deliver 5x hybrid and 20x digital zoom. A 32MP punch-hole front-facing snapper handles selfies and the device has an IP68 ingress protection rating.

On March 11th, we will also see Oppo introduce the Find X3 Neo. The manufacturer hacks away at some of the top shelf specs found in the Find X3 Pro, reducing the display to 6.5-inches of Gorilla Glass 5 protected AMOLED goodness. Oppo also drops the resolution to 1080p and while still faster than the standard 60Hz, the Find X3 Neo updates the display at 90Hz or 90 times per second instead of the flagship's 120Hz. The chipset is the top-of-the-line silicon but from one generation ago; that would be the 7nm Snapdragon 865 which is paired with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The in-display fingerprint scanner remains. Oppo also keeps the same 32MP selfie snapper on this model, but the rear camera array is changed. The main camera weighs in at 50MP, but the ultra-wide-angle camera is now 16MP, and the microlens is out and replaced by a 2MP macro lens. The same 4500mAh battery found on the Find X3 Pro is powering the Find X3 Neo. The IP rating is dropped to IPx4, but this model also supports 5G.


The Oppo Find X3 Lite will be 5G enabled like the other two models. The 6.44-inch display does have Gorilla Glass protection, but it is Gorilla Glass 3, not GG 5 like the other two devices. It also sports a 1080p resolution and is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset; this is the same component that runs the Pixel 5. The Find X3 Lite is 5G enabled and has an in-display fingerprint scanner like the other two models. It features 8GB of memory along with 128GB of storage. There is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP macro sensor and another 2MP sensor for depth. Keeping the lights on is a 4300mAh battery.  The IP52 rating means that you should try to keep the phone dry.

While pricing is unknown right now, last year's Pro, Neo, and Lite were priced at $1050, $835, $520 respectively.

