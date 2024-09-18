Find My Device by Google might get a compass for more accurate tracking
Earlier this year, Google finally launched its Find My Device network, which lets you track lost or stolen devices. While the initial rollout was a bit slow and, to be honest, hasn't been perfect, things are expected to improve over time, and recent findings suggest so, too.
A new report reveals that the latest update to the Find My Device app for Android, version 3.1.148, is setting the stage for a new "compass" feature. This new tool will guide you to your lost device with helpful directions like "Turn left," "Turn right," and "The device is behind you."
This update could boost Find My Device's capabilities, making tracking more precise – especially when used alongside augmented reality (AR) tools.
Overall, this upgrade seems to be part of a bigger shift toward more interactive and precise tracking features across tech platforms. As more companies jump on the UWB bandwagon, Google's moves ensure it stays ahead in this growing trend.
Need to know which way to go to find your lost device?
Google's move to add a compass feature is likely part of a plan to integrate UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology into the Find My Device platform. UWB offers way more precise tracking than Bluetooth, letting users locate their devices down to just a few inches.
These features aren't live in the app just yet, but the fact that they've shown up in the code hints that Google is gearing up for a broader release shortly.
Video credit – Google
Right now, Find My Device mainly uses Bluetooth for tracking, but it is not the best when it comes to range and accuracy. So, with UWB support in the mix, the app could offer next-level precision. I think the new compass tool would step things up by giving users step-by-step directions to find their lost stuff faster.
