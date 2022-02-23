FCC listing leaks top charging speed for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73

FCC listing leaks top charging speed for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A730
From the FCC website, we can see that the model number for the Galaxy A73 5G is SM-A736B and that it will support fast charging speeds of up to 25W, depending on the charging adapter. Of course, the Galaxy A73's charging speed is nothing compared to the whopping 45W fast charging speed of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it shouldn't be bad either.
Let's just hope that with the Galaxy A73, Samsung will provide a charger rather than force you to purchase one separately, as it did with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately, the FCC listing does not provide the battery capacity of the Galaxy A73, and we can't tell how long it would probably take you to charge the Galaxy A73's battery from 0 to 100 percent at the maximum 25W charging speed. What we do know, however, is that with its 5,000mAh battery and a 15W charger, the Galaxy A72 needs an hour and 27 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%.
Another thing that we can learn from the Galaxy A73 FCC listing is that the Galaxy A73 will also come with Wi-Fi 6, which is the newest standard in Wi-Fi, NFC, and an unknown version of Bluetooth.
From previous leaks, we already know that the Galaxy A73 may come equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, produced by the Chinese display manufacturer BOE.
The Galaxy A73 will probably have a rear quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide, an 8MP telephoto, and a 5MP macro camera. The selfie camera is rumored to be a 32MP one.
or reload the browser
or reload the browser