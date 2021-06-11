$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android OnePlus

FCC document hints at imminent unveiling of new U.S. OnePlus Nord handset

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 11, 2021, 12:59 PM
FCC document hints at imminent unveiling of new U.S. OnePlus Nord handset
The unveiling of a new OnePlus handset appears to be imminent. The FCC just gave thumbs up to a new OnePlus device with the model numbers  DE2118 and DE2117 which don't seem to be related to any previous OnePlus devices. There is speculation that the regulatory agency examined two variants of the OnePlus Nord N200, the next handset expected from the manufacturer in the U.S.

One of the two model numbers is believed to represent the T-Mobile branded unit while the other number could be for the unlocked version of the handset. But no other OnePlus device has ever used the Prefix of DE. Last year's Nord N10 and N100 used a BE prefix for the model numbers.

 
It should also be pointed out that yesterday OnePlus introduced the OnePlus Nord CE which is not coming to the U.S. Thus, the FCC listing would not be for that phone. The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range line as opposed to the OnePlus line of flagship killers.

The device that has been given the thumbs up by the FCC will feature an E-label from the regulatory agency which means that the data is programmed into the device by the manufacturer at the time it is being manufactured, and that this information can not be modified by a third-party.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New speed tests suggest Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE user experiences are 'extremely similar'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New speed tests suggest Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE user experiences are 'extremely similar'
Galaxy Tab S7 FE release date may have been pushed back
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy Tab S7 FE release date may have been pushed back
5G Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE specs get detailed
by Joshua Swingle,  0
5G Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE specs get detailed
This smartphone feature could save your life. Here's how to activate it
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
This smartphone feature could save your life. Here's how to activate it
Killer new T-Mobile deal knocks the Motorola One 5G Ace down to $0 (no trade-in required)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Killer new T-Mobile deal knocks the Motorola One 5G Ace down to $0 (no trade-in required)
-100%
You can now turn off the weather from At a Glance widget in Pixel Launcher
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You can now turn off the weather from At a Glance widget in Pixel Launcher
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless