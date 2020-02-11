Samsung Polls

The Galaxy S20 trio is here, which is your favorite model and what color would you go for?

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 11, 2020, 1:18 PM
The Galaxy S20 family is now officially here in all its glory. If you've missed the official announcements, catch up with the news from the links below:


We have plenty of articles around the S20 models for you to read, but here, you're the one that will do most of the work. Don't worry, we're not asking you to review the phones in the comment section, just to give your opinion in a couple of polls. 

First off, tell us which of the three Galaxy S20 phones you like the best and would buy (if you had to get one of them). 

Which Galaxy S20 model would you go for?

Vote View Result

Yes, the S20 and S20+ are fairly similar, as usual, but still, there are enough differences to warrant separate models. And the Ultra, well... it's something else, that's for sure. We completely understand why Samsung went for that name. But let's not get distracted!

So, you've chosen the model, you're halfway there. Now tell us which color catches your eye.

Which Galaxy S20 color is your favorite?

Vote View Result

We were hoping that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get a unique color option, but alas, only gray and black. It's not like anyone will mistake it for another model, though, not with that thing on the back of it.

And that's it. Now you can go down to the comments and share with us why those were the choices you've made. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

ZEUS.the.thunder.god
Reply

1. ZEUS.the.thunder.god

Posts: 1188; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

Waiting for the Note 20 Ultra ;) Samsung has knocked it outta park with the S20 Series. I know pricing sucks, but luckily there are plenty of options out there (Samsung/Non-Samsung) for every price point. I'm hoping Samsung launches Note 20 Ultra, with a bigger display (6.99 - 7.4 inches) and even a bigger battery.

posted on 5 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

