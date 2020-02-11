The Galaxy S20 trio is here, which is your favorite model and what color would you go for?
First off, tell us which of the three Galaxy S20 phones you like the best and would buy (if you had to get one of them).
So, you've chosen the model, you're halfway there. Now tell us which color catches your eye.
We were hoping that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get a unique color option, but alas, only gray and black. It's not like anyone will mistake it for another model, though, not with that thing on the back of it.
And that's it. Now you can go down to the comments and share with us why those were the choices you've made.
1 Comment
1. ZEUS.the.thunder.god
Posts: 1188; Member since: Oct 05, 2011
posted on 5 min ago 0
