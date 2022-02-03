Meta reportedly rebuilding its ads system so it can have personalized ads in iOS

Meta appears to be looking into ways to show iOS users personalized ads despite ATT

Zuckerberg has reportedly stated that with Apple's App Tracking Transparency and with regulators around the world investigating Facebook for privacy concerns, the company is struggling with less data for personalized ads. Instead, it will be rebuilding its ad infrastructure so that it continues "to grow".







Zuck: "With Apple's iOS changes and new regulation in Europe, there's a clear trend where less data is available to deliver personalized ads....So we're rebuilding a lot of our ads infrastructure so we can continue to grow and deliver high quality personalized ads." — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) February 2, 2022

Facebook has been unhappy with Apple's App Tracking Transparency and now it is seeing its impact

As we recently reported, Meta's stock has been going down due to the report it shared on Wednesday. Of course, the company did not blame it all on Apple's App Tracking Transparency but also indicated that other events have influenced the situation as well, such as the widespread issues with supply chain disruptions, inflation, and more.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up