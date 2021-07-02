Facebook wants to prevent you from becoming an extremist

Also Read:

"This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk,"

“Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment,”

“You can take action now to protect yourself and others.”

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, told CNN.reads one of the prompts.Stone confirmed that these test prompts are part of Facebook’s ongoing Redirect Initiative, which redirects users who search for hate or violence-related content toward educational resources.It’s not clear what kind of algorithms the social network is using to determine who sees these prompts.In the past few years, Facebook has come under fire for not doing enough to deal with extremist and fake content on its platform. Back in February, Facebook shared that it took action against 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content, up from 22.1 million in the third quarter.