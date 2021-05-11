Facebook tests new plan to reduce the spread of conspiracy theories
Facebook is often a lightening rod for criticism and to be honest, there are many things that the social media network does that look bad when it comes to protecting one's privacy, or in the dissemination of conspiracy theories. In an attempt to deal with the latter, Facebook announced on Monday that it is testing something new. Before an article can be shared on the platform, Facebook will suggest that it be read first.
Starting today, we’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others. pic.twitter.com/brlMnlg6Qg— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) May 10, 2021
Facebook announced the test on Twitter, showing an image of what prompt users will see when they try to share a story without reading it. It says, "You’re about to share this article without opening it. Sharing articles without reading them may mean missing key facts." The prompt offers two options allowing the user to open the article or continue sharing the content without reading it.
Twitter tested a similar feature last June and expanded the test to cover more of its users in September. The test revealed that the prompts led users to open articles 40% more often. Ultimately, if the tests prove successful, Twitter and Facebook could expand the feature to cover all of their subscribers.