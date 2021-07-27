Facebook reportedly working on a feature to sync workout data between Oculus VR and Apple's Health app

Facebook reportedly working on a feature to sync workout data between Oculus VR and Apple's Health app0
Oculus users will reportedly be able to sync burned calories and other data with the Apple Health app
Bloomberg and developer Steve Moser have both confirmed that Facebook is possibly working on such integration. The discovered code reveals Oculus users will be able to sync the number of calories burned during a workout, as well as, possibly, other workout metrics.
However, at this time it is unclear where this sync feature will be available. The interesting thing here is that Facebook is working on better integrating its services with Apple's platforms. Keep in mind that this could also be linked with getting data from the Health app, as such sync will allow Oculus to read the data stored in the Health app.
Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable industry analyst, earlier stated that Apple's AR/VR headset will be introduced in 2022, but Cupertino's AR glasses are not expected before 2025.