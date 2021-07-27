Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Apple Apps VR

Facebook reportedly working on a feature to sync workout data between Oculus VR and Apple's Health app

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Facebook reportedly working on a sync possibility between Oculus VR and Apple's Health app
Facebook seems to be working on improving its Oculus VR headset platform, and now 9to5Mac reports it will be able to sync its data with the Apple Health app. The Health app is an important built-in app that manages workout and health data for iPhone and Apple Watch users.

Oculus users will reportedly be able to sync burned calories and other data with the Apple Health app


Bloomberg and developer Steve Moser have both confirmed that Facebook is possibly working on such integration. The discovered code reveals Oculus users will be able to sync the number of calories burned during a workout, as well as, possibly, other workout metrics.

Hidden in the Oculus app code shows that the ability to view Oculus workout data, previously saved in the Health app, on the Oculus VR headset will also be possible.

However, at this time it is unclear where this sync feature will be available. The interesting thing here is that Facebook is working on better integrating its services with Apple's platforms. Keep in mind that this could also be linked with getting data from the Health app, as such sync will allow Oculus to read the data stored in the Health app.

On the other hand, Apple is rumored to be working on its own AR/VR headset. According to rumors, the device will have two 8K displays, advanced sensors, and its price could go as high as $3,000. However, there's no exact information on its release date.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable industry analyst, earlier stated that Apple's AR/VR headset will be introduced in 2022, but Cupertino's AR glasses are not expected before 2025.

