Facebook might change its name next week and rebrand

Zuckerberg wants to rebrand Facebook and co to better reflect the 'metaverse'

Another benefit the rebranding strategy will bring to the company is to further separate Zuckerberg's futuristic work from the scrutiny Facebook and Instagram are currently undergoing (mainly due to the whistleblower we mentioned earlier). Actually, her testifying before Congress even had an effect on the public trust in how Facebook is doing business, which has also reportedly started to drop, while antitrust regulators in the US and outside of the States are trying to break the company up.





Recently, Facebook has been under intense scrutiny over the allegations of Frances Haugen

