Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Apps

Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
Facebook is adding a new feature to the Messenger app called Soundmoji. The new app addition offers a wider choice in the ways you can communicate with your friends.

The introduction of Soundmoji comes just a day before World Emoji Day. The new feature adds audio playback to some of the most popular emojis that are connected with sound. These emojis include clapping, crickets, evil laughter, and drum roll. There are 27 Soundmojis in total, but in the future, this number will probably increase.

Here is how to access Soundmoji on the Messenger app:


  1. Open Messenger and start a chat
  2. Tap the button for the expressions menu located at the bottom of the chat
  3. Tap the loudspeaker icon
  4. Select and send your desired Soundmoji

Facebook has been working on other new features for its most popular apps. These include Exclusive Friends on Instagram and multi-device support on WhatsApp. The company is also working on better integration between its two social networks - Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook is still having a tough time because of the backlash from its revealed privacy issues back in 2018 where its CEO Mark Zuckerberg was investigated for giving away private information to advertisers.

The company has been struggling to ensure people in its security, as Apple recently introduced an iOS and iPadOS update which asks the user to choose whether he wants to allow apps to track his activity or not, which severely limits Facebook’s advertising resources and thus its revenue from ads.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last
Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
by Iskra Petrova,  0
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device
YouTube brings clips, subscriber-only chat, and live polls to YouTube livestreams
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube brings clips, subscriber-only chat, and live polls to YouTube livestreams
Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless