Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
The introduction of Soundmoji comes just a day before World Emoji Day. The new feature adds audio playback to some of the most popular emojis that are connected with sound. These emojis include clapping, crickets, evil laughter, and drum roll. There are 27 Soundmojis in total, but in the future, this number will probably increase.
Here is how to access Soundmoji on the Messenger app:
- Open Messenger and start a chat
- Tap the button for the expressions menu located at the bottom of the chat
- Tap the loudspeaker icon
- Select and send your desired Soundmoji
Facebook has been working on other new features for its most popular apps. These include Exclusive Friends on Instagram and multi-device support on WhatsApp. The company is also working on better integration between its two social networks - Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook is still having a tough time because of the backlash from its revealed privacy issues back in 2018 where its CEO Mark Zuckerberg was investigated for giving away private information to advertisers.
The company has been struggling to ensure people in its security, as Apple recently introduced an iOS and iPadOS update which asks the user to choose whether he wants to allow apps to track his activity or not, which severely limits Facebook’s advertising resources and thus its revenue from ads.