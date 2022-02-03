 Facebook stock takes historic dive, after Zuckerberg claims Apple cost him $10B - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Apps

Facebook stock takes historic dive, after Zuckerberg claims Apple cost him $10B

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Facebook stock plummets 23%, on pace for its biggest one-day drop ever
Facebook's parent company Meta is currently undergoing one of the biggest stock price drops in the company's history. According to the CNBC report, Meta's shares plummeted by more than 23% over the past 24 hours. This will ultimately result in Meta's market cap crashing down by $210 billion, to about $689 billion.

This comes as a direct result from Mark Zuckerberg's disappointing earnings report on Wednesday evening, which revealed that the company had fallen below its projected earnings estimates for the last quarter of 2021. As a consequence, the company is forecasting another low-earning quarter in 2022.

According to Zuckerberg's lengthy post, Apple is largely to blame for the blow to the company's revenue. 

He directly called out Apple and its App Tracking Transparency policy in his report, claiming that the tech giant's privacy-friendly update in iOS 14.5 is going to end up costing Meta $10 billion, as the company is currently rebuilding its entire ad infrastructure in order to better target iOS users going forward.

"Next up is ads," Zuckerberg began. "With Apple's iOS changes and new regulation in Europe, there's a clear trend where less data is available to deliver personalized ads."

"But people still want to see relevant ads," he continued, "and businesses still want to reach the right customers. So we're rebuilding a lot of our ads infrastructure so we can continue to grow and deliver high-quality personalized ads."

As part of this restructuring process, Meta has announced that it will be increasing focus on Instagram Reels—which have been becoming increasingly popular with users' decreasing attention spans—as well as other investments that may prove profitable in the long run. A huge part of that is Meta's grand plans to revolutionize the internet by introducing the Metaverse.

Zuckerberg also revealed that for the first time in history, Facebook has seen a visible decline of active users on the platform during the fourth quarter of 2021. Yet the company is holding on to the hope that things will take a turn for the better with the new ad infrastructure, as well as project Metaverse.







New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Man gets busted trying to use Apple AirTag as stalking tool
by Alan Friedman,  0
Man gets busted trying to use Apple AirTag as stalking tool
A second company took advantage of iPhone vulnerability that enabled Pegasus hack
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A second company took advantage of iPhone vulnerability that enabled Pegasus hack
A lawsuit against the iPhones' water-resistance capabilities gets dismissed
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A lawsuit against the iPhones' water-resistance capabilities gets dismissed
New rumor suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra camera could be a gamechanger
by Anam Hamid,  5
New rumor suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra camera could be a gamechanger
The Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 'waterfall' display curved on all four sides
by Daniel Petrov,  7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 'waterfall' display curved on all four sides
Full Galaxy A53 specs and image list leaks, an Exynos and AMD surprise
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Full Galaxy A53 specs and image list leaks, an Exynos and AMD surprise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless