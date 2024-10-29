Multiple Exynos Galaxy phones and watches in danger of being hacked, warns Samsung
A vulnerability labeled as high risk has made many Exynos-powered Galaxy smartphones and watches susceptible to being hacked, Samsung has warned. The company is also urging users of the affected devices to update to the latest security patches immediately and is working to resolve the exploit.
Affected Exynos processors include:
And if that all sounds like gibberish, you’re not alone. What you really need to know is that the devices vulnerable to this exploit include:
That is quite the list. Thankfully, after almost a month since its first report, Samsung is rolling out security updates that should hopefully patch the vulnerability.
- Galaxy S20 phones
- Galaxy Note 20 phones
- Galaxy S10 phones
- Galaxy Note 10 phones
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy Watch 5
- Galaxy Watch FE
- And Galaxy Watch 4
The Galaxy S20 lineup is vulnerable. | Image credit — PhoneArena
So, what’s so high risk about this security flaw? This exploit, according to Google’s threat analysis experts, allows foreign actors to gain system privileges and run code on your device. It was also apparently being disguised as a Samsung process so it couldn’t be easily found during system scans.
Google’s experts claim they’ve seen instances of foreign parties using this exploit to execute code on unsuspecting consumers’ devices. The extent of these attacks, their nature or even the identity of the attackers has not been revealed.
This vulnerability, exclusive to Exynos chipsets, comes at a time when Samsung is abandoning its processors for the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones. Due to extremely poor yield rates Samsung Foundry has also just abandoned a plant in Taylor, Texas before it had even become fully operational.
If you’re rocking an older Galaxy phone it’s probably part of the affected devices listed above. I’d highly recommend updating your system as soon as possible and limiting compromising activity. Common sense goes a long way in preventing your phone from being hacked so no downloads from big flashy buttons.
Of course, having foreign code running on your phone with enhanced privileges means a whole host of trouble. Hackers can access personal information like bank account details and can also snoop through your private conversations and images.
