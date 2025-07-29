$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Exynos 2600 could fix Samsung's biggest chip problem

Early reports suggest Samsung's new in-house chip uses advanced heat management tech — and it might finally close the gap with Qualcomm.

Power efficiency and heat management are super important (if not, the most important) aspects of chip design. Samsung's own Exynos processors are unfortunately known for their poor efficiency and heat management when compared with Qualcomm's. 

However, a new report from South Korea indicates that Samsung is trying new technologies to work on its upcoming in-house chips and to improve heat management. The Exynos 2600 processor, which is expected to be used in some Galaxy S26 versions, reportedly sports a newer thermal management tech. 

Samsung is said to use a new chip packaging technology, which should improve the performance of the Exynos 2600 chip. The company may reportedly use Heat Pass Block (otherwise known as HPB), a way of inserting heat-dissipating materials inside the semiconductor chip package. 

The Exynos 2600 is said to be a 2nm chip designed by Samsung and fabricated using Samsung Foundry. It would be the first chip by the company to use HPB. HPB is a copper-based heat sink that is placed on top of the application processor and DRAM component. 


This heat sink is intended to absorb the heat that is generated by the CPU, GPU, RAM, and other components found in smartphone SoCs. 

Samsung is expected to finish testing the Exynos 2600 by October of this year. If it gets favorable results, the mass production of the processor will soon follow, with the intention of it to power some of the Galaxy S26 phones, expected for an early 2026 launch.

Are you optimistic about the Exynos 2600?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may be the only phone sporting exclusively the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, which is a processor made by Qualcomm. 

In the past few years, Samsung has been trying new chip packaging methods for Exynos chips, looking for a way to improve their performance and have them more on par with Qualcomm's counterparts. For example, the Exynos 2400 used the Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) technology, which had both the input and output terminals outside the semiconductor chip, which offered better heat dissipation. The Exynos 2600 is also said to use FOWLP. 

I personally think this is a smart move by Samsung. If they can really improve heat management and efficiency, that could make Exynos chips much more competitive. A cooler phone means better performance and longer battery life – things everyone wants. It's good to see Samsung learning from past mistakes and trying new tech like HPB and FOWLP. If testing goes well, the Galaxy S26 with the Exynos 2600 might surprise us in a good way.

