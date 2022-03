Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers

Find the Apple TV app from your PS4 console’s TV and Video section.

Download and open the Apple TV app, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

Enjoy your extended trial of Apple TV+.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Whenever you buy an Apple device in the United States, you get 3 months free of Apple TV+ , but you must redeem the offer within 90 days. The service is also included with the Apple One bundle, which also offers customers free 1-month trials. If you don’t plan to buy an Apple device, nor try out Apple One, your only other option to check out Apple TV+ without paying its monthly subscription is to enroll for the free 7-day trial, but only if you’re a new customer.But if you’re a gamer and own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console, you can now get an extended trial courtesy to Apple and Sony. The offer was limited to PlayStation 5 owners until recently, but Sony and Apple have decided to extend it to PlayStation 4 owners too.With this exclusive offer, PlayStation 4/5 owners can get 3-month Apple TV+ trials. The offer must be redeemed until July 22, 2022. After the 3-month trial, customers must pay $4.99/month to continue to use Apple TV+, unless they cancel before the trial expires. Here is what you need to do to benefit from the exclusive offer:We should also mention that the free 3-month Apple TV+ trial is only available for new customers in the United States. You’ll also have to register a payment method with your Apple ID.