 Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple Wireless service

Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers
Whenever you buy an Apple device in the United States, you get 3 months free of Apple TV+, but you must redeem the offer within 90 days. The service is also included with the Apple One bundle, which also offers customers free 1-month trials. If you don’t plan to buy an Apple device, nor try out Apple One, your only other option to check out Apple TV+ without paying its monthly subscription is to enroll for the free 7-day trial, but only if you’re a new customer.

But if you’re a gamer and own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console, you can now get an extended trial courtesy to Apple and Sony. The offer was limited to PlayStation 5 owners until recently, but Sony and Apple have decided to extend it to PlayStation 4 owners too.

With this exclusive offer, PlayStation 4/5 owners can get 3-month Apple TV+ trials. The offer must be redeemed until July 22, 2022. After the 3-month trial, customers must pay $4.99/month to continue to use Apple TV+, unless they cancel before the trial expires. Here is what you need to do to benefit from the exclusive offer:

  • Find the Apple TV app from your PS4 console’s TV and Video section.
  • Download and open the Apple TV app, then follow the on-screen instructions.
  • Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
  • Enjoy your extended trial of Apple TV+.

We should also mention that the free 3-month Apple TV+ trial is only available for new customers in the United States. You’ll also have to register a payment method with your Apple ID.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Walmart is already offering an incredible Apple iPad Air (2022) discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Walmart is already offering an incredible Apple iPad Air (2022) discount
-$70
OnePlus 9 series is getting another update that addresses some issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 9 series is getting another update that addresses some issues
Seven years old Fairphone 2 gets new Android update, leaving competitors in the dust
by Anam Hamid,  0
Seven years old Fairphone 2 gets new Android update, leaving competitors in the dust
Google outs important updates to its apps on iOS devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google outs important updates to its apps on iOS devices
OnePlus lends an ear to its fans once again, topic — OxygenOS 13
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
OnePlus lends an ear to its fans once again, topic — OxygenOS 13
Sketchy report throws cold water on hottest iPhone 14 camera rumor
by Anam Hamid,  1
Sketchy report throws cold water on hottest iPhone 14 camera rumor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless