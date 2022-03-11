Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers

Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers0
But if you’re a gamer and own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console, you can now get an extended trial courtesy to Apple and Sony. The offer was limited to PlayStation 5 owners until recently, but Sony and Apple have decided to extend it to PlayStation 4 owners too.
With this exclusive offer, PlayStation 4/5 owners can get 3-month Apple TV+ trials. The offer must be redeemed until July 22, 2022. After the 3-month trial, customers must pay $4.99/month to continue to use Apple TV+, unless they cancel before the trial expires. Here is what you need to do to benefit from the exclusive offer:
- Find the Apple TV app from your PS4 console’s TV and Video section.
- Download and open the Apple TV app, then follow the on-screen instructions.
- Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
- Enjoy your extended trial of Apple TV+.
We should also mention that the free 3-month Apple TV+ trial is only available for new customers in the United States. You’ll also have to register a payment method with your Apple ID.
Things that are NOT allowed: