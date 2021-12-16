Notification Center

Apple Music

James Bond fans with Apple TV+ are in for a treat next year

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
James Bond fans with Apple TV+ are in for a treat next year
If you’re a fan of the famous British secret agent with the 007 designation, and you’re also an Apple TV+ subscriber, you’re in for a treat. Apple will release a new docu series on Apple TV+ focused on six decades of James Bond movie music.

“The Sound of 007” celebrates the tunes behind one of the most iconic movie characters to date. The box set will go live in October 2020 in time for the 60th anniversary of the series, so you have time to get a subscription to Apple TV+ if you absolutely need to watch this.

The documentary will feature archival footage, as well as cast and crew interviews, and of course, every piece of James Bond music, from Dr.No (the debut film, released in 1962) all the way to No Time To Day, which is the latest blockbuster title in the series.

The Bond series made its way to Apple TV back in September with another documentary called “Being James Bond”, featuring Daniel Craig's years depicting the famous agent.

