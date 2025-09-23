Exclusive Pixel 10 feature is coming to all Android phones

Why should you use the "Help me edit" feature?





One reason why this feature is great is that it is much easier to use and faster to get results from than finding the right editing tool and making the adjustments you want. As Google says, "No more switching between tools and adjusting sliders." With an old photo that looks as though it has been around for many years, you can ask Google to "Restore the photo," or if you don't know what to change, just type, "Make it better." Either way, you should see the same result as the image is cleaned up and modernized. You can also change a photo by asking for a new background or have a pair of sunglasses added to the subject's face.









The advantage in using "Help me edit" is that you can a conversational tone when describing the changes you need to have the photo edited the way you want. You can be specific ("Remove the cars in the background") or have a general request (Make it better"). Obviously, Google is using its Gemini AI to drive the feature. That is no surprise since Gemini has been the engine running several Google Photo features like reimagine.

What is the difference between "Help me edit" and Reimagine?





"Help me edit" is you telling AI what to do with an image. One of the tools used by this feature is Reimagine. For example, using "Help me edit" to "change the background to a sunny beach" on a photo would use the "Reimagine" tool to handle that task.





These features are very precise in what they do. When I tested them out, I would add a baseball cap and sunglasses to a picture of my dog, or have the dog wear a top hat and monocle. Each photo came out perfectly as though the dog really was wearing those items. Try them out. You won't be disappointed. By the way, when we say that the feature is conversational, not only can you type the changes you want to your photo, but you can also actually say them as well.





It's also another example of Google backporting a feature earmarked for a brand-new model, in this case the Pixel 10 , and having it backported to older phones. This is something that Google does extremely well, probably better than any other phone manufacturer. When it does something like this, it takes away sales from the phone that originally had the feature as an exclusive, just like "Help me edit" was originally touted as a Pixel 10 series exclusive.

