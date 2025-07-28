EU's upcoming age verification system may block sideloaded Android apps





This means that, for an app to pass verification, it must be downloaded from the Google Play Store, licensed by Google, and installed on a device that passes certain security checks. Apps that are sideloaded, compiled from source, or installed from alternative app stores will not qualify.





As of now, the system is still being developed. But if the current framework is adopted without major changes, the final version will block any Android app that does not meet Google's Play licensing requirements from being used within the EU's age verification ecosystem. That would effectively bar access to many third-party or custom-built apps, even if those apps pose no actual harm to users.





This could create major concerns for the open Android community, particularly for those using custom ROMs or relying on apps outside the Play Store. While Google's Play Integrity API is designed to verify app authenticity and protect against tampering or malware, it also ties users to Google's ecosystem. The EU appears willing to accept this tradeoff in exchange for a system that they believe will better protect minors online.





At the same time, officials have promised that the system will be privacy-friendly. Once a user completes the one-time verification process, the app will not collect or monitor any additional usage data. The app is only meant to confirm that users are old enough to access certain platforms and services, and then step out of the way.





We've seen similar legislative moves outside the EU as well. In the United States, a bipartisan effort is pushing app stores like Google Play and Apple's App Store to require age verification before downloading social media apps. While the methods differ, the goal remains the same: to create more safeguards for younger users in the digital world.



Ultimately, the EU's approach raises difficult questions about user freedom, digital identity, and the role of dominant tech platforms in shaping policy enforcement. If Google's tools become a mandatory layer in EU-wide verification, that could further limit the Android platform's once-celebrated openness.





It's unclear when the final version of the EU's age verification app will be released. But Android users in Europe, especially those who rely on sideloading, may want to start preparing for some restrictions. For those unaffected, such as those living in the U.S., this may be a preview of things to come.