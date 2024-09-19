Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple logo displayed on a grey wall.
The European Union has been a thorn in Apple’s side for a while now, and it doesn’t look like that's going to change anytime soon. Thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), aimed at leveling the digital playing field, Apple has already made several tweaks to its App Store and iOS in the EU. But apparently, that’s not cutting it. On top of allowing third-party app stores and payment systems, the European Commission is now pushing for Apple to open up the entire iOS and iPadOS ecosystems to third-party access.

The EU is urging Apple to make iOS more accessible for better compatibility with accessories


With the Digital Markets Act in play, the EU is taking steps to force Apple to enhance its support for third-party connected devices, including smartwatches, headphones, and VR headsets, when used with iPhones and iPads. The European Commission believes that for companies making these products, seamless interoperability with smartphones and operating systems like iOS is crucial.

The Commission’s notice highlights that it will lay out how Apple needs to ensure compatibility with iOS features like notifications and device pairing. In about six months, we can expect detailed instructions on how third-party device integration should function.
 
The Digital Markets Act set the groundwork for gatekeeper platforms like iOS and iPadOS to work smoothly with other hardware, but the specific guidelines have been kept pretty loose.

Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue. We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this. This process will provide clarity for developers, third parties and Apple. We will continue our dialogue with Apple and consult third parties to ensure that the proposed measures work in practice and meet the needs of businesses.

– Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, September 2024

Vestager has been at the forefront of the EU's mission to rein in Big Tech companies, especially Apple, for the last ten years. However, she'll be stepping down from her position before these proceedings wrap up.

Apple is already under the EU's microscope for alleged violations of the DMA, particularly concerning the App Store. On top of that, the company recently got hit with a $2 billion fine from the EU for anti-steering practices in the music streaming world. So, what’s next? Well, if Apple doesn’t play ball, more fines are on the horizon.

After all, if tech companies don’t want to stick to local laws and tweak their operations I think they should not expect anything different. This saga is just getting started, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 buds are getting a smoking hot new color
Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 buds are getting a smoking hot new color
One UI 6.1.1 update is causing some camera issues for Samsung S23 Ultra users
One UI 6.1.1 update is causing some camera issues for Samsung S23 Ultra users
This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless