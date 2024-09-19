EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories

Up Next:

– Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, September 2024

– Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, September 2024

The EU is urging Apple to make iOS more accessible for better compatibility with accessories

Can’t get enough of mobile tech?

Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles