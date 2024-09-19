EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
Up Next:
The European Union has been a thorn in Apple’s side for a while now, and it doesn’t look like that's going to change anytime soon. Thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), aimed at leveling the digital playing field, Apple has already made several tweaks to its App Store and iOS in the EU. But apparently, that’s not cutting it. On top of allowing third-party app stores and payment systems, the European Commission is now pushing for Apple to open up the entire iOS and iPadOS ecosystems to third-party access.
With the Digital Markets Act in play, the EU is taking steps to force Apple to enhance its support for third-party connected devices, including smartwatches, headphones, and VR headsets, when used with iPhones and iPads. The European Commission believes that for companies making these products, seamless interoperability with smartphones and operating systems like iOS is crucial.
The Digital Markets Act set the groundwork for gatekeeper platforms like iOS and iPadOS to work smoothly with other hardware, but the specific guidelines have been kept pretty loose.
Apple is already under the EU's microscope for alleged violations of the DMA, particularly concerning the App Store. On top of that, the company recently got hit with a $2 billion fine from the EU for anti-steering practices in the music streaming world. So, what’s next? Well, if Apple doesn’t play ball, more fines are on the horizon.
The EU is urging Apple to make iOS more accessible for better compatibility with accessories
With the Digital Markets Act in play, the EU is taking steps to force Apple to enhance its support for third-party connected devices, including smartwatches, headphones, and VR headsets, when used with iPhones and iPads. The European Commission believes that for companies making these products, seamless interoperability with smartphones and operating systems like iOS is crucial.
The Commission’s notice highlights that it will lay out how Apple needs to ensure compatibility with iOS features like notifications and device pairing. In about six months, we can expect detailed instructions on how third-party device integration should function.
The Digital Markets Act set the groundwork for gatekeeper platforms like iOS and iPadOS to work smoothly with other hardware, but the specific guidelines have been kept pretty loose.
Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue. We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this. This process will provide clarity for developers, third parties and Apple. We will continue our dialogue with Apple and consult third parties to ensure that the proposed measures work in practice and meet the needs of businesses.
– Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, September 2024
Vestager has been at the forefront of the EU's mission to rein in Big Tech companies, especially Apple, for the last ten years. However, she'll be stepping down from her position before these proceedings wrap up.
Apple is already under the EU's microscope for alleged violations of the DMA, particularly concerning the App Store. On top of that, the company recently got hit with a $2 billion fine from the EU for anti-steering practices in the music streaming world. So, what’s next? Well, if Apple doesn’t play ball, more fines are on the horizon.
After all, if tech companies don’t want to stick to local laws and tweak their operations I think they should not expect anything different. This saga is just getting started, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: