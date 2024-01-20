Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The clock is ticking on this epic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal; grab a pair at Amazon now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The clock is ticking on this epic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal; grab a pair at Amazon now
Not long ago, Amazon’s epic offer on Samsung’s top-class Galaxy Buds 2 Pro returned with a bang. For those of you who have no idea what we are talking about – the e-commerce giant slashed their price tag by half, letting you get these quality earbuds for peanuts.

Didn’t you get a chance to get your pair at deeply discounted prices back then? Don’t lose hearts – it’s still not too late to grab your fair share of savings. In fact, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in White and Black are now enjoying an even higher, albeit not by much, markdown of 53%, helping you make the most of your investment.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (White): save 53% at Amazon

Complete your Galaxy ecosystem on the cheap with the impressive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Right now, the model in White can be yours at more than half off at the world's largest online retailer. The earbuds stand out with a comfortable design and 360-degree audio, ANC with Ambient Sound mode, and more.
$121 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


As one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, these bad boys obviously have plenty of things to offer. Starting off with impressive ANC and enhanced 360-degree Hi-Fi audio, they not only keep you immersed in your music without any outside distractions but also give you the sounds you love from every angle. So far so good, right?

What about their sound profile? As we’ve mentioned in our review, these earbuds stand out with a slightly emphasized bass. So, those of you who don’t care much for bass can tweak the sound to your liking via the Galaxy Wearable app.

Standing out with a secure fit, these earbuds should feel comfortable in your ears for hours. They are also perfect for phone calls, offering HD call quality in any environment. As for their battery, these puppies can also give you about five hours of playtime with ANC, which extends to 18 hours with the charging case. Additionally, the Buds 2 Pro feature Bluetooth 5.3 for faster connectivity.

No need to beat our gums – the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed quite an impressive pair of earbuds that should satisfy most people’s needs. Given that they’re still available at more than half off on Amazon, we’d say they should absolutely be on your radar if you’re shopping for new high-class earbuds.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless