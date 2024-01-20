The clock is ticking on this epic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal; grab a pair at Amazon now
Not long ago, Amazon’s epic offer on Samsung’s top-class Galaxy Buds 2 Pro returned with a bang. For those of you who have no idea what we are talking about – the e-commerce giant slashed their price tag by half, letting you get these quality earbuds for peanuts.
Didn’t you get a chance to get your pair at deeply discounted prices back then? Don’t lose hearts – it’s still not too late to grab your fair share of savings. In fact, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in White and Black are now enjoying an even higher, albeit not by much, markdown of 53%, helping you make the most of your investment.
What about their sound profile? As we’ve mentioned in our review, these earbuds stand out with a slightly emphasized bass. So, those of you who don’t care much for bass can tweak the sound to your liking via the Galaxy Wearable app.
No need to beat our gums – the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed quite an impressive pair of earbuds that should satisfy most people’s needs. Given that they’re still available at more than half off on Amazon, we’d say they should absolutely be on your radar if you’re shopping for new high-class earbuds.
As one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, these bad boys obviously have plenty of things to offer. Starting off with impressive ANC and enhanced 360-degree Hi-Fi audio, they not only keep you immersed in your music without any outside distractions but also give you the sounds you love from every angle. So far so good, right?
Standing out with a secure fit, these earbuds should feel comfortable in your ears for hours. They are also perfect for phone calls, offering HD call quality in any environment. As for their battery, these puppies can also give you about five hours of playtime with ANC, which extends to 18 hours with the charging case. Additionally, the Buds 2 Pro feature Bluetooth 5.3 for faster connectivity.
