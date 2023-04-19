Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

EE upgrades its 1,500th site as part of the SRN programme; the Loch Ness Monster approves this upgrade

EE upgrades its 1,500th site as part of the SRN programme; the Loch Ness Monster approves this upgr
Well, it appears that Nessie, the monster from Loch Ness, now has a faster and more reliable internet connection and can FaceTime with its friend Bigfoot without any video freezing or lagging.

As UK carrier EE announced in a new blog post, it has upgraded its 4G coverage around Loch Ness in Scotland and the villages near the iconic area. So businesses and people living in the area, as well as tourists on the hunt for Nessie, should now have better internet connectivity. EE also shared that this site is the biggest upgrade the carrier has done as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme so far.

And in case you're not familiar with the SRN programme, it is a £1 billion joint venture between the UK government and EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone to deliver 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by the end of 2025.

In its blog post, EE also shared that Loch Ness and the surrounding villages are actually the 1,500th remote site where the carrier upgraded its internet connectivity as part of the SRN initiative, which makes EE the first UK carrier to achieve this milestone.

The mobile operator also announced that it had delivered more than 2,000 square miles of 4G connectivity to rural areas across the UK since joining the SRN programme in 2020.

But there is no point in the upgrades EE introduces if you are still using an old and slow phone that can't even load Nessie's Wikipedia page. So if you are in the market for a new, more powerful smartphone, feel free to check out our best EE phone deals article, where you will find great deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless