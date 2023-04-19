EE upgrades its 1,500th site as part of the SRN programme; the Loch Ness Monster approves this upgrade
Well, it appears that Nessie, the monster from Loch Ness, now has a faster and more reliable internet connection and can FaceTime with its friend Bigfoot without any video freezing or lagging.
As UK carrier EE announced in a new blog post, it has upgraded its 4G coverage around Loch Ness in Scotland and the villages near the iconic area. So businesses and people living in the area, as well as tourists on the hunt for Nessie, should now have better internet connectivity. EE also shared that this site is the biggest upgrade the carrier has done as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme so far.
In its blog post, EE also shared that Loch Ness and the surrounding villages are actually the 1,500th remote site where the carrier upgraded its internet connectivity as part of the SRN initiative, which makes EE the first UK carrier to achieve this milestone.
But there is no point in the upgrades EE introduces if you are still using an old and slow phone that can't even load Nessie's Wikipedia page. So if you are in the market for a new, more powerful smartphone, feel free to check out our best EE phone deals article, where you will find great deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.
And in case you're not familiar with the SRN programme, it is a £1 billion joint venture between the UK government and EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone to deliver 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by the end of 2025.
The mobile operator also announced that it had delivered more than 2,000 square miles of 4G connectivity to rural areas across the UK since joining the SRN programme in 2020.
