Edge-to-edge apps will be the new normal on Android 15, but with a temporary escape hatch

For those unfamiliar, "edge-to-edge" means an app's content fills the entire screen, even going under the status bar (where the clock and notifications are) and the navigation bar (with the back and home buttons). This can create a more immersive experience, especially on devices with larger screens or minimal bezels.The decision to enforce edge-to-edge inis part of Google's ongoing effort to improve the overall look and feel of the Android operating system. It's a trend we've seen in other operating systems as well, as designers strive to create a more seamless and modern user interface.The challenge for developers is that not all apps were designed with edge-to-edge in mind. Some apps might have buttons or other interactive elements that could get hidden or overlap with the system bars when displayed edge-to-edge. This is why Google provided resources to help developers make the necessary adjustments.For now, the future of edge-to-edge on Android remains somewhat uncertain. It's clear that Google wants to move in this direction, but the existence of the opt-out API suggests that they're also aware of the challenges it poses for developers.