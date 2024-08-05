Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Edge-to-edge apps will be the new normal on Android 15, but with a temporary escape hatch

By
Google is pushing for a more immersive experience on Android 15 by requiring apps to go edge-to-edge, meaning they'll extend all the way to the edges of the screen, under the status and navigation bars. While this has been possible for a while, many app developers haven't embraced it due to potential design conflicts.

To address these concerns, Google provided tools and guidance for developers to adapt their apps. They even warned that apps not updated for edge-to-edge might have some display issues. However, it turns out there's a way for apps to sidestep this requirement.

A hidden API called "windowOptOutEdgeToEdgeEnforcement" allows apps to opt out of edge-to-edge mode. This gives developers a temporary solution while they work on optimizing their apps. But Google has hinted that this workaround won't last forever, and it might disappear in a future Android version.

Despite this escape hatch, the hope is that most developers will eventually embrace edge-to-edge and create apps that fully utilize the available screen space. This would lead to a more visually appealing and engaging user experience. Interestingly, even some of Google's own apps seem to be taking advantage of this opt-out feature.

a side-by-side comparison of App targets SDK 34 (left) and App targets SDK 35 (right) demonstrating edge-to-edge on an Android 15 device
Left: App is not edge-to-edge on an Android 15 device. Right: App is edge-to-edge when using the new SDK 35 on an Android 15 device | Image credit — Google

For those unfamiliar, "edge-to-edge" means an app's content fills the entire screen, even going under the status bar (where the clock and notifications are) and the navigation bar (with the back and home buttons). This can create a more immersive experience, especially on devices with larger screens or minimal bezels.

The decision to enforce edge-to-edge in Android 15 is part of Google's ongoing effort to improve the overall look and feel of the Android operating system. It's a trend we've seen in other operating systems as well, as designers strive to create a more seamless and modern user interface.

The challenge for developers is that not all apps were designed with edge-to-edge in mind. Some apps might have buttons or other interactive elements that could get hidden or overlap with the system bars when displayed edge-to-edge. This is why Google provided resources to help developers make the necessary adjustments.

For now, the future of edge-to-edge on Android remains somewhat uncertain. It's clear that Google wants to move in this direction, but the existence of the opt-out API suggests that they're also aware of the challenges it poses for developers. 

On one hand, it gives developers more time to adapt, which could prevent buggy or poorly designed edge-to-edge implementations. On the other hand, it could delay the widespread adoption of edge-to-edge, which might be frustrating for users who are eager to enjoy a more immersive experience. In the end, the goal is to create an Android experience that is both visually appealing and user-friendly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

