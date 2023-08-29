Get your hands on the powerful Edge+ (2023) at its lowest price on Motorola
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although it was released just a few months ago, the hot new Edge+ (2023) has already seen plenty of exciting discounts. And yet, not one has been as tempting as this Motorola deal, thrown just in time for Labor Day. Right now, you can get this capable device for as much as $170 off its price tag, which lands it at its best price yet.
As might be expected of a 2023-released flagship phone, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) comes with great specs, a premium build, and various cool features that justify it as a worthwhile investment (especially at this incredible price.) For starters, you get a curved device with a contoured build for more comfort. The smartphone sports an anti-glare matte glass that makes the back silky smooth and Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the front from accidental damage.
With a great camera with a 50MP primary snapper with all the latest perks like optical image stabilization, macro vision, ambient light sensor, etc., this device lands on par with most flagship phones of its range. Indeed, you can expect to shoot some pretty good photos and videos with this bad boy, and you can always check out the camera samples in our review if you’d like to get an even better insight into how good the camera is.
We can’t go without paying due respect to the 125W turbocharging equipped on the big 5,100mAh battery. The device also supports 15W wireless charging for those people who want to break the cord shackles and not deal with its limitations. In addition, Motorola promises some three years of OS updates. You should also receive four years of security updates for peace of mind that you won’t have to upgrade in just a year or two.
But that’s not all! If you have an eligible phone in good condition that you can trade in, you can actually get the smartphone for an even lower price. Then again, don’t forget that the old smartphone you trade in has to meet set criteria.
As might be expected of a 2023-released flagship phone, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) comes with great specs, a premium build, and various cool features that justify it as a worthwhile investment (especially at this incredible price.) For starters, you get a curved device with a contoured build for more comfort. The smartphone sports an anti-glare matte glass that makes the back silky smooth and Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the front from accidental damage.
The sturdy design aside, this Motorola phone also comes with the fast and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, one of the most powerful chipsets to date. Let’s not overlook the stunning 6.7-inch display with a blazing-fast refresh rate of 165Hz. With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the display is easily readable even in the bright summer sun.
With a great camera with a 50MP primary snapper with all the latest perks like optical image stabilization, macro vision, ambient light sensor, etc., this device lands on par with most flagship phones of its range. Indeed, you can expect to shoot some pretty good photos and videos with this bad boy, and you can always check out the camera samples in our review if you’d like to get an even better insight into how good the camera is.
We can’t go without paying due respect to the 125W turbocharging equipped on the big 5,100mAh battery. The device also supports 15W wireless charging for those people who want to break the cord shackles and not deal with its limitations. In addition, Motorola promises some three years of OS updates. You should also receive four years of security updates for peace of mind that you won’t have to upgrade in just a year or two.
As you can see, the Edge+ (2023) gives you good value for money and should meet most people’s needs. It deservedly got its own place on our best Android phones list, too. Don’t forget to check out what other tempting proposals we have compiled for you in time for this year’s Labor Day.
Things that are NOT allowed: