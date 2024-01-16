Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Step up your power game on the cheap with the EcoFlow River, now 40% off at Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Step up your power game on the cheap with the EcoFlow River, now 40% off at Amazon
Looking for a portable power station that’s easy to carry around on your adventures, has plenty of outlets, and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? In that case, you might be pleasantly surprised to find none other than the EcoFlow River power station in Amazon’s deals section. This popular portable power station is now retailing at a 40% discount, making it a no-miss for bargain hunters who want to be prepared for anything!

Although this portable power station already has a successor in the face of the EcoFlow River 2, it’s still a great purchase, especially at that price. It’s equipped with plenty of outlets, allowing you to maximize your connected time without any worries. By the way, to make the most out of the power station, we’d recommend adding solar panels.

EcoFlow River, 288Wh: save 40% at Amazon

With its 3 600W AC outlets and 288Wh capacity, the EcoFlow River is good enough for all sorts of adventures. This portable power station features a proprietary technology that lets you change heavy-duty appliances up to 1800W. What's more, the portable station is now retailing at 40% off on Amazon!
$140 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

EcoFlow 100W 12V solar panels (2pcs): save $50 with a coupon

To complete your off-grid adventures, we suggest stretching your budget a bit to add a couple of solar panels for your EcoFlow River. These 100W 12V solar panels, for example, are now available on Amazon at $50 off via a coupon. The panels are easy to set up and can be mounted almost anywhere.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


So, what exactly does your investment of just under $210 give you? Nothing short of a versatile and convenient source of power with a capacity of 288Wh that works anytime, anywhere! EcoFlow ensures its battery has everything you need to recharge your devices.

Here, you get three 600W AC outlets and the same amount of DC outlets. There’s also a USB-C port on deck with 100W capacity, plus two USB-A ports and a fast-charging USB. The manufacturer even included a handy flashlight that may be useful during camping.

For context, with the EcoFlow River, you can power an electric kettle for 0.4 hours or recharge your MacBook five times, among many other things. We should also note that this portable power station works with a proprietary X-Stream Technology, compatible with 80% of home appliances. It allows you to power up heavy-duty tools and kitchen appliances up to 1800W. You can monitor this mode via the handy app.

Speaking of the EcoFlow app, it also lets you enable cool features such as “Quiet Charging,” which is pretty self-explanatory. Once your battery runs out of juice, the smart inverter turns on a fast recharging mode that fills up the tank from 0% to 80% in about an hour, giving you 100% power in just 1.6 hours!

However you look at it, the River is a top investment, offering you safe and reliable power when camping, by the lake, or just about anywhere. If you’ve always wanted to be more independent in your power needs, you should absolutely consider getting a power station. At 40% off, this one might be ideal for you!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe
Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe
Nokia launches dedicated entity to offer 5G-ready solutions to US federal agencies
Nokia launches dedicated entity to offer 5G-ready solutions to US federal agencies
Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
Apple was the smartphone market's global sales leader for the entire year of 2023
Apple was the smartphone market's global sales leader for the entire year of 2023
Apple might split its App Store in two to comply with EU regulations
Apple might split its App Store in two to comply with EU regulations
Last chance to reserve your new Galaxy S24 and save big! Make your reservation today!
Last chance to reserve your new Galaxy S24 and save big! Make your reservation today!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless